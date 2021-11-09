If you have a chance to look through the catalogue before visiting the Jeff Wall exhibition at Glenstone in Potomac, Md. — the largest U.S. survey of his career in almost 15 years — compare your first impression with the photographs as they were meant to be seen, often reproduced as transparencies illuminated from behind and spanning nine or 10 feet wide. You may not notice the sleeping figures at the lower left in an image of man throwing a knife against wall in “Knife throw,” or the starfish and sea life teeming in the water that fills a hole in “The Flooded Grave,” or the soldier pointing to a gaping wound in “Dead Troops Talk (a vision after an ambush of a Red Army patrol, near Moqor, Afghanistan, winter 1986”).