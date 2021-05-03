Graham was born in New York City in 1917 and was a teenager when her father, financier Eugene Meyer, bought The Washington Post in 1933. She attended an all-girls boarding school from fifth grade through high school before enrolling at Vassar College. (“It simply was the ‘in’ place at the time,” she recalled in her 1997 Pulitzer Prize-winning memoir, “Personal History.”) She transferred to the University of Chicago after two years and studied American history with the hopes of working in journalism. In 1940, two years after graduation, she married lawyer Philip L. Graham and settled into a traditional life as wife, mother and hostess. She was at her husband’s side when her father passed the company to him in 1946.