FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2017 file photo, an employee poses with Leonardo da Vinci’s “Salvator Mundi” on display at Christie’s auction rooms in London. Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism announced Wednesday June 27, 2018, that Leonardo da Vinci’s Renaissance oil painting of Christ ‘Salvator Mundi’ will be put on display at The Louvre Abu Dhabi from Sept. 18. (Kirsty Wigglesworth, File/Associated Press)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The Louvre Abu Dhabi will put Leonardo da Vinci’s painting “Salvator Mundi” on display from Sept. 18.

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism made the announcement in a statement Wednesday about the Renaissance oil painting of Christ, whose name in Latin means “Savior of the World.” The painting depicts a blue-robed Jesus holding a crystal orb and gazing directly at the viewer.

The painting sold for $450 million during a record-breaking auction in New York at Christie’s in November.

Western diplomats say a Saudi royal acting as a proxy for Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was the buyer. The Saudi Embassy in Washington says the Saudi royal purchased the painting on behalf of the museum in Abu Dhabi, which opened just days before the auction.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.