All of the idle but intriguing questions about the gendered nature of certain materials and processes now become more than speculation, more insistent, more demanding: Can we see the art from some point of view that is beyond gender, beyond the societally imposed burden of male and female, with all their accompanying stereotypes? Benglis spent more than 30 years in a relationship with a man she met while working in India, and yet, seeing her work today, it seems more queer than that of many artists who identify as LGBT. It scrambles gender and disrupts it, and a curious thing happens: Things that aren’t supposed to be pretty can be pretty, and things that are presumed to be weak take on new kinds of strength.