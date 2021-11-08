Ray’s 1929 portrait of Lee Miller is a good example — surely one of the most mesmerizing photographic portraits ever taken. What is the source of its uncanny power? It’s not just that Miller — herself a great photographer who for several years was Ray’s lover — is so beautiful; or that her direct gaze is simultaneously so trusting and challenging; or even that her unblemished skin and the symmetry of the whole composition suggest something impossibly pristine and inviolate. It’s because the image is slightly out of focus. The effect of the blur is to slow one’s response, as smoke rings slow the mind — and to trigger a dream state.