“To be ‘done’ by Man Ray and Berenice Abbott meant that you rated as somebody,” wrote Beach. The habitues of Shakespeare and Company famously included such somebodies as Ernest Hemingway, Gertrude Stein, Djuna Barnes, T.S. Eliot, Ezra Pound, Hilda Doolittle and F. Scott Fitzgerald.
In 1922, Beach commissioned Ray (1890-1976) to make a publicity photograph of James Joyce, the Irish novelist whose book “Ulysses” she was about to publish (to her everlasting glory). That same year, Ray photographed Marcel Proust on his deathbed.
Both indelible images are part of a suave, pulse-quickening show of Man Ray’s portraiture at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond. “Man Ray: The Paris Years” was put together by Michael R. Taylor, the museum’s chief curator, who also wrote the catalogue and secured the acquisition for the VMFA of more than half the photographs in the show.
If you love Paris, have any sense of early-20th-century cultural history, or like glamour, gossip, sex, fast cars, Bohemianism, scandal or any combination thereof, you will emerge from the show as out of a surrealist orgy — panting, replete and trying hard to recall names.
Dozens of great photographers you’ve probably never heard of — all of them women — light up this revelatory show
Some names are unlikely to present problems. Salvador Dalí, Henri Matisse, Constantin Brancusi and Marcel Duchamp are among the dozens of canonical artists Ray photographed. The writers, besides those mentioned above, include Virginia Woolf, William Carlos Williams, André Breton and Aldous Huxley, while among the composers are Erik Satie, Igor Stravinsky and Arnold Schoenberg. The list is so impressive that Taylor, in his catalogue essay, rightly compares Ray to Nadar, the 19th-century portrait photographer (and pioneering balloonist), who compiled an unrivaled photographic record of the great artists, writers and other celebrities of his own era.
But you may be less familiar with some of Ray’s other subjects, including Germaine Tailleferre, the female composer who changed her name from Taillefesse, Taylor writes, “partly to spite her father, who refused to support her musical studies, but also because she disliked the connotations of the name Taillefesse, which translates as buttock in English”; Janet Scudder, an American sculptor, whose partner was the children’s author and suffragist Marion Cothren; and Barbette, the high-wire performer who presented as a graceful woman, but at the end of her act removed her wig and revealed herself as a man.
Personae like these — and Ray’s always inventive approach to their portraits — make this show more than just a roll call of famous names. They make it revelatory. The show is further enhanced by the inclusion of Ray’s wonderful 1926 film, “Emak-Bakia” (he called it a “cinépoème”), and a portfolio of semiabstract photographs he made for a Paris Electricity Co. marketing campaign. Both are remarkable.
Man Ray (his name a zippy contraction of Emmanuel Radnitzky) began as a painter. Born in South Philadelphia, he was the son of Russian Jewish immigrants who ran a modest tailoring business out of their home. He learned to use a camera because he wanted good reproductions of his paintings for catalogues and the press. Having mastered the technique, he began providing the same service to other artists, first in America and then in Paris. He used an 8-inch-by-10-inch camera and liked to leave one glass plate spare at the end of each session to take the artist’s portrait.
He and Abbott, who worked for a few years as his studio assistant, are now regarded as two of the greatest photographers of the 20th century. But at the beginning of the 1920s, when they began taking portraits for Beach and then for people in the circle of poet and filmmaker Jean Cocteau, neither had been working with cameras for long. Abbott was originally a sculptor. A portrait Ray made of her, titled “Portrait of a Sculptor,” won a $10 prize in Philadelphia in 1921.
The pair reunited later that year in Paris. Since Beach and Cocteau were two of the best-connected people in the city, Ray’s portrait business flourished, and by 1922 he had a spacious studio in Montparnasse. Over the next 13 years, a veritable pantheon of 20th-century cultural luminaries paraded through it.
Alice Neel was the greatest American portraitist of the 20th century. Her work continues to astonish
Ray knew, admired and, in some cases, fell in love with a frankly inappropriate number of interesting women. Many, such as Kiki de Montparnasse and Gertrude Stein, were icons of the period. But once again, Taylor has emphasized less-familiar subjects, among them Ruby Richards, a West Indian performer, and Elsie Houston, a Brazilian singer.
Richards began her career as a chorus girl in Harlem’s Cotton Club. She moved to Paris in 1938, performing in the tradition of Josephine Baker at venues like the Folies Bergère. Ray was evidently entranced by her: His photographs include a double exposure, reminiscent of Picasso’s cubist portraits, in which her profile view overlaps with a frontal view.
Houston sang Brazilian folk songs by candlelight in Paris. She moved to New York in 1939, where she performed as a possessed woman muttering “voodoo” incantations and playing the drums. She died in her home in 1943, an empty vial of sleeping pills by her bedside. In Ray’s photograph, her smile is soft. Her head tilts in line with her elongated hand. That hand is adorned with a piece of jewelry in the shape of a spotted disc, which rhymes with her hoop earring and the arches of her eyebrows. The cool, clean contrasts of her white turban and dark clothes make the portrait one of Ray’s finest.
Ray learned from the history of painting as much as from other photographers. He borrowed from Rembrandt’s tenebrism (his dramatic use of engulfing shadow), the slanting light and perspectival structure in Vermeer’s interiors, and the directness of Hans Holbein (strong light on the face, minimal backgrounds). But of course, he was in league with the surrealists and, in even his most classical-seeming portraits, revealed a predilection for unexpected juxtapositions, visual rhymes and piercing expressions that can transport you instantaneously to the lip of a volcanic unconscious.
Ray’s 1929 portrait of Lee Miller is a good example — surely one of the most mesmerizing photographic portraits ever taken. What is the source of its uncanny power? It’s not just that Miller — herself a great photographer who for several years was Ray’s lover — is so beautiful; or that her direct gaze is simultaneously so trusting and challenging; or even that her unblemished skin and the symmetry of the whole composition suggest something impossibly pristine and inviolate. It’s because the image is slightly out of focus. The effect of the blur is to slow one’s response, as smoke rings slow the mind — and to trigger a dream state.
Fascism shattered surrealism. After the Holocaust, indulging the unconscious no longer seemed tenable. When you look at Ray’s portrait of Miller, you may recall, as the smoke clears, that 16 years later, she was photographed naked in Adolf Hitler’s bathtub. Working as a war photographer embedded with Allied troops, she found herself in Hitler’s private Munich apartment the day his death was announced. In the photograph, Miller’s combat boots, which still had mud from the concentration camp at Dachau on them, are visible by the bath.
Ray’s jealousy had driven Miller away in the early 1930s. He later took up with Adrienne (Ady) Fidelin, a dancer from Guadeloupe who had moved to Paris after surviving a catastrophic hurricane in 1928. When Ray’s photograph of Fidelin appeared in Harper’s Bazaar in 1937, she became the first Black model to appear in a major American fashion magazine. The two were separated when Ray, a Jew, returned to America to escape Nazi persecution.
Ray’s double portraits are among his most spellbinding. Two feature Nusch Éluard, the actress, acrobat and hypnotist’s assistant who married the surrealist poet Paul Éluard. One shows Nusch with the openly bisexual actress, singer, surrealist and model Sonia Mossé. Taken in 1937, the photograph trembles with the intimacy and uncanniness of the culminating scenes in Ingmar Bergman’s “Persona,” where the face of Bibi Andersson begins to merge with that of Liv Ullmann.
Man Ray “succeeded in creating landscapes which are foreign to our planet,” wrote a friend, the surrealist poet Robert Desnos, “revealing a chaos that is more stupefying than that foreseen by any Bible.” How prescient that was.
To try to square Man Ray’s magical, tender double portrait with Mossé’s subsequent life, as sketched in by Taylor in the catalogue, is to feel the 20th century — stretched to breaking point by the contrary forces of personal liberation and vicious repression — suddenly snap, like the shutter of a camera taking a photograph no one can bear to look at.
Mossé, writes Taylor, was romantically involved with the French dramatist Antonin Artaud. Best known for conceptualizing the Theater of Cruelty movement, Artaud had tried to break off their relationship in 1939 “via handwritten malediction” (a letter in which he wrote curses — e.g., “You will live dead” — in an envelope containing drawings and burned holes).
But Mossé would never receive it. War had broken out. And on Feb. 11, 1943, Mossé and her stepsister Esther were denounced as Jews to the Gestapo. They were taken to the Drancy internment camp in a northeastern suburb of Paris and then to the Sobibór extermination camp in occupied Poland, where Mossé was murdered in a gas chamber.
Man Ray: The Paris Years Through Feb. 21 at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond. vmfa.museum.