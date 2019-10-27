Titled “Christ Mocked,” the painting measures about 10 inches by 8 inches (24 by 20 centimeters). It is being sold Sunday near Chantilly, north of Paris. News of the discovery was announced earlier this week.

Art experts say it’s likely part of a larger diptych that Cimabue painted around 1280. Two other panels are displayed at the Frick Collection in New York and the National Gallery in London.

