Put that way, it sounds lovely. But to people who saw it at the time — and still to many today — it was incomprehensible, ugly and raw. Using the blue-green palette of his beloved Cézanne, Matisse had distorted the figure’s form in an early effort to achieve what he spent the rest of his life trying to perfect: dispersing sensation in waves across the entire picture. Where later in his career Matisse would emphasize an appearance of effortlessness, here he wanted to show the strenuous intensity of the work that went into making the “Blue Nude.” Zoom in on the figure’s right shoulder, for instance: It looks completely butchered.