I sometimes try to imagine people in the future writing a history of today’s art world, and how works like “Ghost Forest” might be addressed. Perhaps the world will take a turn for the better — we will finally address climate change and bequeath a habitable planet to our children. Looking back from that happy place, “Ghost Forest” may be seen as one of many small prophecies that became a cascade of motivating energy. But more likely, greed and stupidity will prevail, and the history we want to read won’t be written because the scramble for basic survival will overwhelm all other ambitions, including writing history and, ultimately, making art.