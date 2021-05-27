Although it was independently funded, this feels like an institutional film, designed to celebrate the Met. It is best when the narrator gets out of the way and lets the Met staff and visitors talk candidly. It doesn’t seriously examine the role of scholarship at the Met, and that is a telling lacuna. Although it touches on conservation, another essential function of the museum, it is easy to explain conservation to people in inspirational terms. This is all about passing down the treasures, the legacy of culture. But scholarship is an essential legacy of culture, too, and it is a difficult legacy to explain, not just to museum visitors but also to many people in museum leadership today.