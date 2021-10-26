“Automania” tries to grapple with this seduction by digging into the visual culture of cars — not just their design, but how their design influenced art. It shows how the mythology of cars developed early, basically simultaneously with the machine itself, and how that mythology permeated popular culture, and ultimately, every facet of modern life. It also deals forthrightly with what it calls “carmegeddon,” the dark side of the car and its impact on the environment and, ultimately, the viability of the planet.
But the power of the cars makes this feel like two exhibitions, one devoted to the jewel-like automobiles and surrounding that, on the gallery walls, all the rest of the story, including works by Picasso, Andy Warhol, Judy Chicago and Robert Frank. That’s the danger of treating the car as an art object in itself. It may be art, but it’s a very different kind of art than the art that is made about cars.
This exhibition comes some 70 years after MoMA first exhibited cars as aesthetic objects, in a 1951 show called “8 Automobiles.” Considerable rhetorical energy was devoted during that earlier exhibition to convincing the audience and critics that cars deserved to be treated as art and displayed in an art museum. Today, we take it for granted that almost anything that involves design can be shown in an art museum. Challenging that assumption is philistinism.
But not all art works in the same way. Art is always in service to something, so it’s worth asking: What is the car, as art, in service to?
The exhibition opens in a golden age of denial, when industry was synonymous with progress. A painting by Charles Sheeler and a photograph by Margaret Bourke-White are juxtaposed with a glass case full of car parts, a gleaming horn, a hubcap glistening like a freshly polished silver salver, a headlight taking on talismanic power. Sheeler’s 1930 “American Landscape” shows a precise and uncluttered world, a newly minted factory with no trash or industrial detritus, dominated by a smokestack not belching pollution, but gently puffing a little white vapor, like a Hollywood starlet blowing out a stream of fine cigarette smoke. The Bourke-White photograph, also made around 1930, reduces a Ford blast furnace to pure abstraction.
By 1930, the car had already evolved from a folly affordable only to the wealthy to something broadly pervasive throughout modern industrialized society. Early imagery stressed ideas of speed and masculinity, sometimes equating the two. In an 1898 lithograph by Toulouse-Lautrec, “The Automobile Driver,” the male figure is bearish, or simian, wrapped in a fur coat and staring at the road like something to be conquered, while a female figure walks on the side of the street. The male figure is in charge and forward looking; the female figure is seen from behind, walking into the past. A 1907 poster by Finnish artist Akseli Gallen-Kallela is even more striking, borrowing from the “Kalevala,” a Finnish proto-epic, to depict a male driver forcibly carrying off a naked woman in a car that seems to be flying through a sky of stars and fire.
As cars evolved from status symbol to essential tool for everyday life, their marketing broadened, though the hypermasculine emphasis of the early mythology never abated. Among the objects on display is a yellow, jointed template of the human body, a figure known as “Oscar” and used by General Motors in the 1950s to test the size, spacing and interrelation of interior design elements. Oscar was scaled to represent a 167-pound man, even though by the middle of the century, 60 percent of American families included female drivers, and women were estimated to be essential to 80 percent of car sales decisions.
Even as cars became ubiquitous and utilitarian, they retained their status as the preeminent consumer object of the age, perhaps a bit like smartphones today. They excite and entice far beyond any reasonable expectation of how we use them, and they are subject to an endless and often absurd evolution of improvements and updates. They also become disposable, littering the landscape, gathering in impromptu junkyards behind the farmhouse or left to rust in open-air graveyards on the edge of town. A 1982 black-and-white photograph by Bernd and Hilla Becher shows abandoned cars in the foreground and a hulking industrial behemoth behind them. It has, in visual terms, the lean poetry of the old Book of Common Prayer: “ashes to ashes, dust to dust.”
Some artists, like Gallen-Kallela, served the messaging of automobile companies, which also drew on high-level design talent to help keep their products competitive. But more independent artists were aware, relatively early, of how drastically the car was changing not just society but Earth.
Cars led to accidents and death. They drove industry, which drove the despoliation of the planet. Industry drove huge changes in lifestyle and demography, building up cities and hollowing them out after the capitalist management class moved jobs to places where they could pay lower wages.
It’s probably reading too much into a 1951 sculpture by Picasso, “Baboon and Young,” to see it as a warning about the dehumanization unleashed by the car. But its use of two toy cars (based on toys borrowed from his son) to form the baboon’s head does suggest that cars had somehow become grafted onto the more animallike elements in our psychology.
The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that the largest share of greenhouse gases, almost 30 percent, comes from the transportation industry, which includes the cars that enable the sprawl that fuels other industries that also degrade our atmosphere. That makes it difficult to rekindle the old love affair, except, perhaps, with a new generation of electric cars, if we survive long enough for them to become pervasive. We used to love cars; now we are codependent on them.
So there is a strong argument to be made that this exhibition would be better, more honest, less distracting, if it left the actual cars out of the display. The art about cars was made in service to multiple agendas, including appeals to save ourselves from the destruction cars are wreaking. But the cars on display serve only to delight us about cars. They may be art, or at least artistic in some ways, but they are art in service to consumerism, and that’s a different kind of art.
Their perfection, their lovely forms, which short-circuit suspicion and rationality, feel like propaganda. They are selling servitude, through nostalgia, at a time when we desperately need to move on.
Automania is on view at the Museum of Modern Art, at 11 W. 53rd St. in New York, through Jan. 2. moma.org.