By 1930, the car had already evolved from a folly affordable only to the wealthy to something broadly pervasive throughout modern industrialized society. Early imagery stressed ideas of speed and masculinity, sometimes equating the two. In an 1898 lithograph by Toulouse-Lautrec, “The Automobile Driver,” the male figure is bearish, or simian, wrapped in a fur coat and staring at the road like something to be conquered, while a female figure walks on the side of the street. The male figure is in charge and forward looking; the female figure is seen from behind, walking into the past. A 1907 poster by Finnish artist Akseli Gallen-Kallela is even more striking, borrowing from the “Kalevala,” a Finnish proto-epic, to depict a male driver forcibly carrying off a naked woman in a car that seems to be flying through a sky of stars and fire.