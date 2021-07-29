And yet the very earnestness with which Paik tried to graft new technologies onto varieties of spiritual awareness chimes with a paradox I lately detect at the heart of today’s big tech. Even as Silicon Valley is conscious of how profoundly and rapidly its inventions are changing society, it seems to have grasped that it is not fully in control. Having lived the Mark Zuckerberg philosophy of “move fast and break things,” there are signs that some in the industry want to slow down, reappraise and possibly even reconnect with things spiritual. Paik found elegant ways to articulate this apparent contradiction, in the process reminding us that tensions between technology and spiritual life predate the Internet.