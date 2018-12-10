

Kaywin Feldman will start her new job as director of the National Gallery of Art in March. (Dan Dennehy/Minneapolis Institute of Arts/National Gallery of Art)

For the first time in its 77-year history, the National Gallery of Art has chosen a woman as its next director.

Kaywin Feldman, director of the Minneapolis Institute of Art, will succeed Earl “Rusty” Powell III, who is retiring after 26 years in the post. He will stay until she begins March 11.

Feldman, 52, has been the director and president of the Minneapolis Institute of Art since 2008. She is credited with doubling attendance at the museum, improving its digital reach and connecting to the community through initiatives on equity and social justice.

Feldman, who will be the museum’s fifth director, said she is honored to be the first woman to lead the national institution that is also Washington’s flagship art museum.

“I do believe it is indicative of a sea change, nationally and internationally,” Feldman said in an interview. “The trustees early on articulated their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. It’s something I care about.”



Feldman is inheriting an institution facing major challenges. Although generously funded by the federal government, the National Gallery is plagued by management troubles that have resulted in high turnover and low staff morale. Its digital strategy trails its peers, attendance is stagnant and employees have alleged sexual harassment, retaliation and favoritism.

Feldman said she will spend her first months on the job meeting with staff, the community, trustees and others to “understand the values of the institution.”

“I’m a really good listener,” she said. “I want to develop plans together.”

Frederick W. Beinecke, president of the National Gallery and co-chairman of the search committee, said Feldman’s experience was impressive.

“We are excited about her experience. She has led three different museums, of increasing size and each successfully,” he said.

Feldman’s track record of increasing visitors, both at the museum and online, also appealed to the search committee, Beinecke said, noting that the gallery would “like to be more effective” in that area.

“We are focused on being accessible both digitally and physically. That is the 21st-century objective of museums,” he said.

Beinecke declined to disclose the length of Feldman’s contract or her salary. She earned $1,004,403 in salary and deferred compensation in 2016, according to the Minneapolis museum’s most recent tax return.

In Minneapolis, Feldman oversaw exhibitions on the art of filmmaker Guillermo del Toro and Chinese art designed by avant-garde theater director Robert Wilson. Feldman also launched a contemporary department and supported the acquisition of works by such acclaimed artists as Kehinde Wiley, Ai Wei Wei and Georgia O’Keeffe.

Last year, the Minneapolis museum won a $750,000 grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to create the Center for Empathy and the Visual Arts, which explores how art can foster empathy and spark social change.

“I have long believed in and advocated for the inspiring power of art, the ability of art to inspire wonder,” Feldman said, noting that she intends to continue that work in Washington. “[The National Gallery] has an incredible potential to do that on a large scale.”

Before Minneapolis, Feldman was director of the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art in Tennessee for eight years, and she was 28 when she was named director of the Fresno Metropolitan Museum of Art and Science. She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan and two master’s degrees — in archaeology and art history — from the University of London. She started a PhD in London before moving back to the United States.

The Minneapolis Institute of Art is significantly smaller than the National Gallery. The Minneapolis museum has 440 employees, and in 2017 had about 900,000 visitors. The National Gallery has 1,100 employees, and it welcomed 5 million visitors last year.