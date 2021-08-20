“It is devastating,” said gallery director Kaywin Feldman. “My heart breaks for all the curators, and scholars and exhibition leaders and everybody who has worked so hard for this exhibition.”
“A Superb Baroque” would have been the first in the United States to closely examine Genoese Baroque art, including paintings, drawings and sculptures by such artists as Peter Paul Rubens, Bernardo Strozzi and Giovanni Benedetto Castiglione. First scheduled to open May 3, 2020, the show was rescheduled for Sept. 26 through Jan. 9.
The cancellation reveals the lingering effects of the pandemic, which has crippled the art world for more than a year. The National Gallery, along with most other museums, closed its doors as government officials prohibited large gatherings to prevent the spread of covid-19. It reopened in the summer of 2020, closed a second time in November and then reopened in May. Although D.C. officials recently reimposed a mask mandate for indoor spaces, the museum’s two buildings and sculpture garden are open at full capacity.
It’s too soon to know whether the cancellation is a bellwether for another shutdown, as the 2020 postponement proved to be. But with Broadway ticket sales slow, concert tours — including Garth Brooks planned stadium dates — on hold and everyone from mom-and-pop restaurants to NFL teams requiring proof of vaccination to get in the door, the predicted fall reopening of arts and culture suddenly seems precarious.
The worsening conditions made this decision more painful than the first, Feldman said.
“When covid cases declined so substantially after widespread vaccination, we were enthusiastic about returning to normalcy and being able to present the exhibition,” she said. “You would think I would have learned something after 18 months, and yet it caught me by surprise all over again.”
The exhibition is one of the most complex the National Gallery has undertaken. The majority of its 128 pieces were being loaned from 56 museums, private collectors and churches around the world. More than 40 objects were expected from Genoa and other Italian cities, with dozens more from Amsterdam, London, Berlin, Paris and Madrid.
The logistics would have been difficult in the best of circumstances. They proved impossible during a pandemic. The works require couriers to accompany them, and those couriers need visas. The gallery ran out of time to secure those documents for some of the most important works.
“We made the call at the very last hour of the last moment, right before the altar pieces were due to come down in churches in Italy,” Feldman said.
Another concern was the safety of the National Gallery employees charged with installing the show, including art handlers and curators. They would need to spend weeks in the close confines of the gallery unpacking and installing the art, including sculptures weighing hundreds of pounds, and paintings stretching more than eight feet. Despite vaccinations and masks, Feldman said, the employees expressed concerns about their unvaccinated children and other family members.
“There was a lot of anxiety from staff about family members at home,” she said.
Finally, the museum weighed the risk of the pandemic worsening, both here and in Europe. If another wave hits the Washington region, capacity limits on audiences could be reinstated. Another shutdown also could strand the works in Washington, creating a situation like the one airlines face in a blizzard, with grounded planes in one city causing problems in many others. The gallery plans to open “Afro-Atlantic Histories” in April in the same temporary galleries. If the Baroque artwork could not be shipped to Rome, the incoming exhibition would be in peril.
The National Gallery has plans for three more exhibitions this fall, shows that Feldman expects will open as scheduled. “Clouds, Ice, and Bounty: The Lee and Juliet Folger Fund Collection of Seventeenth-Century Dutch and Flemish Paintings,” set for Oct. 17, and “Aquatint: From Its Origins to Goya,” on Oct. 24, feature works from the permanent collection. The third, “The New Woman Behind the Camera,” opening Oct. 31, is a photography exhibition now on view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Unlike Genoa, the photographs are already assembled in New York, Feldman said, and none of the three shows requires the complex and lengthy installation of the Genoa exhibit.
But Feldman is concerned about the roster of exhibitions for next year.
“If you had asked me in May or June I would have said, ‘No.’ But yes, I am concerned,” she said. “We are going to remain vigilant and track things and try to make everything work to the best of our ability. But we have learned that we can’t predict the situation.”