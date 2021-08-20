The National Gallery has plans for three more exhibitions this fall, shows that Feldman expects will open as scheduled. “Clouds, Ice, and Bounty: The Lee and Juliet Folger Fund Collection of Seventeenth-Century Dutch and Flemish Paintings,” set for Oct. 17, and “Aquatint: From Its Origins to Goya,” on Oct. 24, feature works from the permanent collection. The third, “The New Woman Behind the Camera,” opening Oct. 31, is a photography exhibition now on view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Unlike Genoa, the photographs are already assembled in New York, Feldman said, and none of the three shows requires the complex and lengthy installation of the Genoa exhibit.