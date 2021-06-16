The National Gallery and Smithsonian are also looking to increase attendance at the museums. Since reopening its West Building last month, the National Gallery expanded its cap from about 12 percent to 25 percent of its maximum occupancy, because that’s how many visitors can be smoothly processed through two entrances, at Sixth Street NW for the West Building and the East Building’s Study Center entrance on Fourth Street. The East Building’s main entrance is closed for construction, but it is expected to open by mid-August. Guthrie said timed passes will be used until all capacity restrictions are lifted.