“I look forward to once again fulfilling our mission as the nation’s art museum as a space for reflection and beauty to be enjoyed by the public,” National Gallery of Art Director Kaywin Feldman said in a statement. “Our new visitor guidelines and timed entry passes will ensure that visitors can comfortably enjoy our collection as well as the ‘Degas at the Opéra’ and ‘True to Nature’ exhibitions, which have been extended to compensate for the time they were closed.”

“Degas at the Opéra” now continues through Oct. 12, and “True to Nature: Open-Air Painting in Europe, 1780-1870” runs through Nov. 29. A smaller exhibition, “Raphael and His Circle,” will not resume.

The museum plans to reopen the rest of the building after D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announces Phase 3 of the District’s reopening plan. Many other museums in the region have yet to schedule a return to welcoming visitors. The Smithsonian plans to open the National Zoo and the National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Va., according to an email Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III sent to staff. But the institution has made no public announcements and no dates have been set.

When the National Gallery reopens, visitors will be required to use the entrance at Sixth Street and Constitution Avenue NW. (The museum’s Seventh Street door will be exit only.) The NGA opened its six-acre sculpture garden in mid-June; passes are not required to visit that outdoor area, but capacity is limited.

Visitors can obtain up to five free, timed passes for the West Building, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, at nga.gov/tickets. The passes will be released online Mondays at 10 a.m. for the following week, beginning July 13. Museum-goers are asked to arrive a half-hour before their entrance time and to keep visits to 90 minutes. A limited number of walk-up passes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, if capacity allows. Guided tours and independently led groups are not permitted.