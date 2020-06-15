That effort started June 3, when the museum’s beloved Alexander Calder mobile — the 920-pound kinetic sculpture of red, black and blue geometric shapes that fills the atrium of the I.M. Pei building — floated down from the angular skylights to the marble floor, where more than a dozen museum workers had gathered to catch it and carefully take it apart.

AD

The de-installation represented an important turning point in the museum’s reemergence, as it was the first time a large group of employees had gathered for a project.

AD

“Just arriving at the gallery [June 3] and seeing so many people there, a tiny fraction of the staff, but my energy level went way up. It was so joyful to be with our team,” National Gallery Director Kaywin Feldman said. “And we’re excited to welcome people back, and fulfilling our mission to the nation.”

The gallery’s reopening will be slow and methodical, Feldman said.

“The health and safety of our staff, visitors and volunteers is foremost, is the most important part of the plan,” she said. “We’ve seen from our colleagues around the world that it is possible to reopen in modified form. We are the National Gallery. We have a responsibility. We owe it to the taxpayers and the people of the nation to be open.”

AD

The Sculpture Garden, with its 21 modern and contemporary works by such artists as Tony Smith, Magdalena Abakanowicz and Robert Indiana, will open with shorter hours — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily — to allow for extra cleaning. There will be one entrance gate and one exit gate, and staff will limit the number of visitors to 271. Visitors ages 2 and older will be required to wear face coverings and will be encouraged to practice social distancing. The Pavilion Café will sell prepackaged sandwiches, salads and beverages (credit card transactions only), but its interior will be closed.

AD

After D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser announces the start of Phase 2 of the city’s four-step recovery, the ground-floor galleries of the West Building will reopen. That area includes the special exhibitions “Degas at the Opera” and “True to Nature: Open-Air Painting in Europe 1780-1870,” which have been extended through Oct. 12 and Nov. 29, respectively.

Bowser has said that Phase 2 could start as early as Friday, but Feldman said the museum will need more time than that to prepare. New protocols will be introduced for the indoor galleries, including mandatory face coverings and free timed passes for crowd control. Details on the passes are not yet available, but the online system will distribute them for future dates. Walk-up guests will be admitted as capacity allows, Feldman said.

AD

“As we learn from that, as we feel comfortable and confident, we’ll open the next floor,” she said. The rest of the West Building will open after the city reaches Phase 3.

AD

The East Building, which reopened in 2016 after a three-year renovation, will be the last to reopen. The roof renovation, delayed because of the pandemic, started with the de-installation of the Calder, a signature piece that was the artist’s last major work of art. It has hung in the East Building since 1977.

The highly choreographed operation involved more than a dozen employees, including art handlers, masons, registrars, conservation experts and curators. It took five hours from start to finish. Led by Shelley Sturman, senior conservator and head of the object conservation department, the team gathered in masks and gloves — Sturman wore a mask bearing a painting of the mobile — and tried to keep as much distance from each other as possible.

AD

They worked from notes made when the ethereal piece, which spans 76 by 54 by 29 feet, was removed in 1988 and 2004. Sturman was present for both, working alongside Paul Matisse, the grandson of artist Henri Matisse, an artist and engineer who fabricated the sculpture from Calder’s model.

AD

The mobile was tethered to weights to balance it as pieces came off one by one. The red paddles, which hang perpendicular to the floor, are the largest and most complicated to handle. By the time the black horizontal pieces were fully lowered, Sturman could relax.

“As the wings come down, we very nicely put this arc of them on the floor, then you can breathe again,” she said.

AD

Sturman and her team will study the pieces, looking for wear or damage. They will clean the mobile and perhaps repaint it. It is expected to return to the atrium by the end of next year.