The museum’s decision came Monday, after the Italian government announced a lockdown affecting the entire country of 60 million, including travel restrictions and the closure of schools and public spaces until at least April 3. As a result, the National Gallery cannot bring the works of art from museums in Rome and Genoa.
Gallery director Kaywin Feldman said the museum hopes to reschedule the exhibition, perhaps as early as next year.
The museum has also canceled NGA Nights, after-hours programs set for Thursday and April 9.
The Genoa show is the first major cancellation to hit Washington as a result of the global health crisis. But American University has canceled the April 4 opening receptions for exhibitions at the American University Museum at the Katzen Arts Center.