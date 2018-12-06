

An artist’s rendering of part of the Molina Family Latino Gallery. (Museum Environments/Branded Environments)

The Smithsonian announced Thursday that it will open its first gallery focused on the U.S. Latino experience, in the National Museum of American History.

Opening in 2021 on the museum’s first floor, the Molina Family Latino Gallery will feature bilingual exhibits exploring the history and contributions of American Latinos. A $10 million gift from the five children of the late California physician and entrepreneur C. David Molina is funding the 4,500-square-foot space.

The permanent gallery has been a long-term goal of the Smithsonian Latino Center, which was founded in 1997 to work with the institution’s other museums and research centers to recognize Latino contributions. With nine staff members, the center supports professional development and education programs for Latino youth, scholars and museum professionals; funds exhibitions and education programs; and creates web-based content.

[‘The Smithsonian can do more and should do more’ says advocate for Latino museum]

At a ceremonial signing of the donor agreement Thursday, Eduardo Díaz, the center’s director, said the gallery in the American History Museum would allow the center to connect directly with visitors.

“Establishing a dedicated space is no small task, and it isn’t inexpensive,” Díaz said before thanking the members of the Molina family, many of whom attended the event. The five siblings signed the agreement with Smithsonian Secretary David J. Skorton, who said the gallery would help the Smithsonian “do a better job of telling the complete story of America.”

The gallery will honor the donors’ father, Díaz said, but also propel the Latino Center’s efforts to educate and inform the world about the Latino experience.

“We will recover the past, engage the present and imagine the future,” Díaz said of the exhibitions.

Advocates supporting a stand-alone museum for American Latinos welcomed the announcement. Although a gallery is not comparable to a museum, it represents significant progress, said Estuardo Rodriguez, executive director of the advocacy group Friends of the American Latino Museum.

“It’s wonderful. This is exactly the road the African American Museum took. They also had a gallery in the American History Museum. We run on parallel tracks, and we will point to that in our efforts to fundraise and to pass legislation for [a museum],” Rodriguez said.

There is growing support in Congress for a Latino museum in Washington, Rodriguez noted, and the Molina family donation shows there is philanthropic support.

“I applaud the Smithsonian’s efforts to create a space to honor and display the rich contributions that Latinos and Latinas have made to this country since its very inception,” Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) said in an email. “I am convinced now, more than ever, that the Smithsonian Institution has the capacity to fill an entire state-of-the-art museum dedicated to the American Latino in the near future. This is a great first step.”

In addition to the Molina family gift, Target has given $2 million for the space. The gallery will be designed by Museum Environments/Branded Environments and will feature interactive activities, artifacts and first-person narratives.

The inaugural exhibit, tentatively titled “Making Home: Latino Stories of Community and Belonging,” will focus on the contributions of Latinos by showing how they “are anchored in United States history,” said Ranald Woodaman, the center’s exhibitions and public programs director. It will begin in Colonial North America and extend to present day, he said.

“We want to expand people’s notions of what it means to be Latino,” he said. “It’s not this homogenous experience. It depends on where you’re from. We want to show how we came together under this big label.”