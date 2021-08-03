Just as memorable is a famous self-portrait by Cahun. Collaborating with Marcel Moore, who was not only her lover, but also her stepsister, Cahun staged riveting self-portraits — in this case, doubled by a mirror — that have influenced everyone from David Bowie to Cindy Sherman. Cahun — who dismissed gender categories (“Masculine? Feminine?” she wrote. “It depends on the situation.”) — moved with Moore to Jersey, in the English Channel, in 1937. When the Nazis occupied the island, the two organized their own risky resistance. For their troubles, they were arrested and sentenced to death. They were saved only when the island was liberated in 1945.