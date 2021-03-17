A gift from the Freedom Forum, the foundation dedicated to the First Amendment and the Newseum’s primary funder, the text engraved in pieces of pink marble will be reconfigured to fit in the second-floor atrium at the center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and engaging visitors about the U.S. Constitution.

The fate of the landmark facade has been uncertain since January 2019, when the Freedom Forum announced it would sell the building at 555 Pennsylvania Avenue to Johns Hopkins University for $372.5 million.

The Freedom Forum retained ownership of the marble tablet, etched with the 45 words protecting free speech, religion and the press, and the right to peaceful protest and to petition the government. The foundation considered several sites around the country before deciding that the Constitution Center was the best fit.

“The National Constitution Center obviously has a mission that is complementary to ours,” Jonathan Thompson, chief outreach officer of the Freedom Forum, said. “It was important to us that it was on public view. It was part of the Newseum experience here in D.C., and now it will be part of the experience there.”

Displaying the text of the First Amendment is especially important now, as the freedoms it promises are under attack in a fractured world, Rosen said.

“In this polarized time in America, the text of the Constitution and the First Amendment in particular are the words that unite us,” he said. “We may disagree about politics, but we are united in our devotion to the Constitution and the First Amendment.”

The vertical tablet will be removed in pieces over the next several weeks, and will be reconfigured in a horizontal space at the center. The cost of the project has not been finalized, Rosen said, but it is being underwritten by J. Michael Luttig, a former judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit, and his wife, Elizabeth A. Luttig. Rosen described the judge as “an old friend of mine and a new donor to the center.” The project is expected to be completed by the fall.

Jan Neuharth, the Freedom Forum’s chair and chief executive, joined the Constitution Center’s board of trustees after making the gift, Rosen said. The two nonprofit organizations are considering ways to continue working together.

“We will be collaborating closely with Jan and the Freedom Forum, including our hope to create a First Amendment gallery, which may include loans from the Newseum,” Rosen said.

Originally located in a modest space in Arlington, the Newseum opened its lavish building in Washington in 2008, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors every year. But with its paid admission in a city filled with free museums, the Newseum struggled with perennial budget deficits and relied on the Freedom Forum for almost $500 million over its 20-year history. The financial troubles got so bad that in 2017, the foundation said it would consider selling the building. It announced the deal with Johns Hopkins in January 2019.

When the museum closed on Dec. 31, 2019, Freedom Forum officials said they planned to reopen in a smaller space in the future. Thompson said those plans haven’t been abandoned, although the pandemic has presented challenges.