I followed my usual strategy, which happens to be a good social-distancing strategy, too: head for the empty spaces. Even when there’s not a pandemic raging, this is a reliable way to build a fruitful serendipity into the experience. When I visited, the galleries of American art were some of the loneliest, and those galleries happen to include one of my favorite rooms in the whole museum. Gallery 65 of the West Building is full of paintings from before and after the Civil War, from the haunted American 19th century, when the country dealt with the shame of slavery and its aftermath. It was an age of ever-increasing political dysfunction, then war, and then the trauma of war. In roundabout ways, through allusion and metaphor, this is a crisis room, and a room that is particularly meaningful during new periods of uncertainty.

The paintings in Gallery 65, by George Caleb Bingham, John Quidor, Richard Caton Woodville and others, quietly insist that you look beneath their rustic surfaces. Nothing is quite as it seams, and anxiety is embedded in what might otherwise be anodyne genre pieces, pretty landscapes and little social vignettes. The jovial figures in Bingham’s 1846 “The Jolly Flatboatmen” are in high spirits, yet they are dancing precariously on the roof of a Missouri flatboat, under which the cargo space looks cramped, dark and ominous. The three men in Woodville’s 1851 “Waiting for the Stage” seem to be passing time in a waiting room, but their pastimes aren’t innocent. Two men play cards, while a third is probably helping one of the men cheat the other. They are depicted in a space almost as dark and cramped as Bingham’s cargo hold, and the man reading is looking at a broadsheet called “The Spy.”

Throughout this room, there is a prevailing sense of shabbiness, both physical (delipidated houses, dead trees) and moral. Before the war, it was an era of deceit and looming crisis; after, we see two responses — escapism, into nature and landscape, and attempts to sentimentalize the unresolved problems of the still-young republic. The fundamental failures of America, including slavery and the refusal of full equality to those released from bondage, weren’t solved in the 19th century, nor have their consequences been resolved in the 20th or 21st centuries. But there are few other spaces in the National Gallery where the dissonance between American identity and American reality is so perfectly hidden in plain sight.

Every painting in this room, just like every work of art made today, was created at a moment when the future was uncertain and unknowable. And there’s something oddly reassuring about that simple, obvious fact, especially now, as the most common refrain among those affected by the coronavirus shutdown is: Where, when and how does this all end? It’s hard to imagine any act of creativity that doesn’t, in some way, express the fundamental desire to have a future, and to know one’s place in it. To register and document a social problem, for example, the inequality of rich and poor of Frank Blackwell Mayer’s 1858 “Leisure and Labor” (which may also be an indictment of the Southern “aristocracy”), is to stake a claim to a world in which that problem has been solved.

Two paintings in this gallery are particularly poignant images of this fundamentally human anxiety about the continuity of the world and our inability to foresee its future. One of the weirdest and most engaging paintings by a 19th-century American artist is Quidor’s 1849 “The Return of Rip van Winkle,” which depicts the moment in Washington Irving’s short story when the title character confronts his neighbors, and grown son, after a sleep of 20 years. We see him in his shabby clothes, with holes in his breeches and toes poking through broken shoes, carrying his rusting fowling-piece. The Dutch world he knew has passed almost into ruins, and the querulous new American democracy (through the founding of which he slept) doesn’t look much more promising. He gestures to his own son like a demented King Lear on the heath.

Among the many meanings embedded in this tumultuous image is a democratic inflection of our basic, always-troubled curiosity about the future. There is an election going on as Rip returns from his decades-long oblivion, and elections tie us to the future in a particularly powerful way. They give collective expression to the basic desire to know: How will this turn out? Rip has been given an impossible gift, though it is one that disorients him. He has jumped ahead in the book of time to see what was unknowable when he drank from the mysterious flagon years before.

Another painting, William Michael Harnett’s 1886 “The Old Violin,” is as polished and quiet as Quidor’s painting is rough and boisterous. It is an image of acute silence, a trompe l’oeil rendering of a violin hanging on the back of a green door. Behind the violin, and partially obscured by it, is a sheet of music. The music suggests the permanence of art, the silent violin the ephemerality of our experience of it. Art requires that we engage it, otherwise it is mute.

The sheet music behind the violin isn’t just an artist’s fanciful rendition of random notes on a page. It is an aria from Bellini’s opera “La Sonnambula” — the sleepwalker — and the words to that aria are fraught with nostalgia: “Oh remembrance of scenes long vanished . . . where my childhood serenely glided.” It is sung by a man returning to his home after a long time away, and it, like the painting, is about one of the greatest unknowables in all our lives: the possibility of recapturing old happiness, returning to beloved places, rekindling our past sense of self.

