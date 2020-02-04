Grosz immigrated that year to the United States. The Nazis deemed many of his creations “degenerate art” and destroyed them.

The 1944 painting “Cain or Hitler in Hell” depicts a broken Hitler sitting among skeletons as war rages behind him. The biblical Cain murders his brother, Abel, and God condemns him to a life of wandering.

The artwork helps illustrate “how Grosz further developed his critical form after emigration,” said Markus Hilgert, a senior German cultural official.

Grosz himself said the painting shows “Hitler as a fascist monster, or as an apocalyptic beast.”

The painting, purchased from Grosz’s heirs, will be a central part of a new permanent exhibition.

“For me, it is important that now younger people will have access to the painting and the critical view the artist had of Nazism,” Hilgert said.