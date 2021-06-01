It’s a reminder that American museums deaccession all the time, and have done so for years. Each has its own collections policy. They might want to remove a work they consider redundant so they can buy something that fills a gap elsewhere. They might decide to make more sweeping changes to the story they want to tell by selling multiple works from one part of the collection to boost another. The point is, AAMD guidelines permitted sales for these purposes before their relaxation in 2020. And the auction houses were always there to help.