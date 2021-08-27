The charring and the hole it has gouged out of the frame were undoubtedly caused by the flame of a candle.
So now: You may not be able to imagine everything, but you can at least sense how it might have felt to hold the painting, which is made from wood and covered in shiny gold leaf, and to feel how the colors and the forms and the gold background behaved by candlelight.
The triptych is by Paolo Veneziano, the most important painter in Venice during his lifetime (ca. 1295-1362). Today, there are only about 30 works confidently attributed to him. But Paolo Veneziano (his name simply means Paul the Venetian) transformed Venetian art, shaking up the iconography it had inherited from Byzantium with innovations and fresh influences.
Established by 1342 as the official painter of the Venetian republic, he was at the head of a tradition that would eventually produce the great Venetian painters of the Renaissance: Bellini, Giorgione, Titian, Tintoretto and Veronese.
Paolo is the subject of a jewel-like exhibition at the Getty. It was to have been slightly larger and to have opened at the Frick Collection in New York, which owns a beautiful work, “The Coronation of the Virgin,” by Paolo and his brother Giovanni. But the pandemic made some overseas loans unfeasible and forced the cancellation at the Frick.
Nonetheless, “Paolo Veneziano: Art & Devotion in 14th-Century Venice” is the first exhibition in the United States ever devoted to this important artist. It includes the Frick painting along with works from the Petit Palais in Paris, the Norton Simon Foundation in Pasadena, Calif., and the Uffizi in Florence.
When Paolo was alive, the city-state of Venice was as prosperous and confident as at any time in its history. It was a vital trading center that controlled territory on the other side of the Adriatic (Istria and Dalmatia). It had also secured access to ports that allowed its ships to trade throughout the Mediterranean as far as the Black Sea. Commodities poured in: Silk, dye and spices from the East. Metals and cloth from northern Europe. Ideas, poetry and customs from all over.
Paolo was the master of a workshop that included members of his family across several generations. His painted altarpieces were often very large and required collaborations with local carpenters, carvers and gilders. But he also painted smaller triptychs for personal devotion.
He painted the triptych with the burn marks around 1340, eight years before the Black Death devastated Venice, killing 45,000 to 50,000 people, or about three-fifths of the population.
Paolo appears to have invented this particular kind of triptych. It has a central panel with a pointed apex and side wings attached by hinges. This allows the panels to close, concealing the sacred image within. The format is a variation on the forms of concealment and display used for the countless Christian relics that Venice was known for hoarding, and it was adapted and replicated by other Venetian artists well into the next century.
The triptych illustrates the fundamentals of the Christian story in a pictorial narrative that connects its separate parts. At the top of the left wing, the archangel Gabriel kneels and announces to Mary, shown at the top of the right wing, that she will conceive a baby who will be the son of God.
The central panel is divided in two. The lower part shows Mary cradling her infant son, and the upper part Jesus being crucified on the cross. Mary’s grief is such that she collapses into the arms of her companions. The four other panels depict six standing saints, and the reverse sides of the wings show saints Christopher and Blaise. These reverse sides, which are all you see when the panel is closed, are deliberately painted less finely against a plain red background (instead of gold) to emphasize, by contrast, the sacredness of what is within.
What’s especially interesting about this triptych, which is owned by the Galleria Nazionale in Parma, Italy, is that Paolo painted another version. It was subsequently divided but has been reassembled for this show. (The parts are owned by the Getty, the Worcester Art Museum in Massachusetts and the National Gallery of Art in Washington.)
The two triptychs, which are displayed alongside one another, are not identical. Observing small variations is absorbing. The more you go back and forth, the further you are drawn into the delicacy and great beauty of Paolo’s work.
The second version is missing the lower central panel, which should be the Virgin and Child. A Virgin and Child by Paolo that has been sent from France has been proposed as the missing piece, but its dimensions don’t fit. The mystery remains unsolved.
One of the purposes of the Getty exhibition is to demonstrate that Paolo was engaged with and affected by all the visual stimuli and creativity he saw around him, some produced in Venice, some imported. So the show also includes an ivory triptych, a page from an illuminated manuscript and fragments of Persian textiles, all of them demonstrating the richness of the creative dialogue in Venice at the time.
The entire exhibition, which was organized by Laura Llewellyn and John Witty, occupies just one, not very large room. But despite its size, it is deeply absorbing — the sort of focused exhibition you could easily spend an hour in and come back to with pleasure. And the catalogue, which is available to buy, is full of insight and beautifully produced.
Paolo Veneziano: Art and Devotion in 14th-Century Venice Through Oct. 3 at the Getty Center, Los Angeles. getty.edu.
