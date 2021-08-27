The central panel is divided in two. The lower part shows Mary cradling her infant son, and the upper part Jesus being crucified on the cross. Mary’s grief is such that she collapses into the arms of her companions. The four other panels depict six standing saints, and the reverse sides of the wings show saints Christopher and Blaise. These reverse sides, which are all you see when the panel is closed, are deliberately painted less finely against a plain red background (instead of gold) to emphasize, by contrast, the sacredness of what is within.