The museum will open the Sant Building and Goh Annex, which house the permanent collection (including the Rothko Room, Renoir’s Luncheon of the Boating Party, and selections from Jacob Lawrence’s Migration Series) and temporary exhibitions, but the historic house and Tryst at the Phillips cafe remain closed.
Several new exhibitions will be on view, including “Hopper in Paris,” featuring 11 works on loan from the Whitney Museum of American Art; “Brian Dailey: America in Color”; and an outdoor installation from Jenny Holzer, “Moral Injury/So Vote.”
Visitors will also have the opportunity to see two exhibitions that had opened just before the March shutdown. “Moira Dryer: Back in Business” runs through Dec. 13 and “Riffs and Relations: African American Artists and the European Modernist Tradition” through Jan. 3.
Tickets for each week will be released on Mondays (for instance, Oct. 12 for admission Oct. 15-18) at 10 a.m. for members and noon for the public. Six tickets will be available every 15 minutes.