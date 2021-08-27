The last time they visited, in the fall of 2019, Rich noticed a quote by John C. Calhoun — former vice president, South Carolina senator and infamous proponent of slavery — on a wall near the museum’s statue of Benjamin Franklin. The name, more than the anodyne quote, stunned the D.C. resident.
Calhoun’s words, from a speech made to Congress in 1817, celebrated the press and the Postal Service as systems that bind the nation together. “The mail and the press . . . are the nerves of the body politic. By them the slightest impression made on the most remote parts is communicated to the whole system,” he said. The passage was surrounded by other favorable quotes from Postmaster General John Wanamaker, who was appointed by President Benjamin Harrison, and Charles W. Eliot, a 19th century president of Harvard University.
Rich couldn’t believe such a well-known champion of slavery would be honored in this way, so she went directly to the information desk to express her shock. Rich says the woman on duty was not surprised by her reaction, and she encouraged Rich to state her objections in the museum’s suggestion box.
She did.
That was just the beginning. Rich, who is director of special programs at the International Campaign for Tibet, a nonprofit advocacy group, says she followed her suggestion-box feedback with an email to museum director Elliot Gruber. Getting no response, she wrote to Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III.
Gruber responded to that email, noting that the quote was selected by the museum’s “founding historians” as an example of the many endorsements of the postal system. Opened in 1993 in the City Post Office building next to Union Station, the museum is funded by and celebrates the postal system. It features vintage airmail planes, a rail mail car, a 1931 Ford Model A postal truck. It also houses the world’s largest stamp gallery, a research library and shop. It attracts about 500,000 visitors annually.
“While we are certainly aware that Vice President John Calhoun’s policies and proslavery viewpoints are reprehensible, the context of this quote relates exclusively to mail (and the press). As such, we will honor our founding historians’ research and conclusions in selecting quotes that relate directly to the historic value of mail in binding the nation,” Gruber wrote to Rich on Nov. 25, 2019. “Should the National Postal Museum redesign its lower-level spaces in the future, we will look for opportunities to replace the quote.”
“It was, ‘We get the message but we’re not doing anything,’ ” Rich said.
But she was undeterred. She emailed Gruber again on June 30, 2020, as protests for racial justice were being held nightly across America in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. A prominent statue of Calhoun had been taken down in Charleston, S.C., on June 24.
She wrote again this spring, after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of Floyd’s murder. Each time, she made her case that the Calhoun passage should be removed from the museum. “It’s not the most inspiring quote,” she told The Washington Post recently. “How did it get there in the first place?”
Much has changed in the two years since Rich began her campaign. In addition to the removal of the Calhoun statue in Charleston’s Marion Square, Confederate statues have come down in Richmond, Charlottesville and Washington.
In May, Rich received the news she had been pushing for: Gruber wrote to say the museum would cover or remove the quote when it reopened. On Friday at 10 a.m., as the museum welcomed visitors for the first time since March 14, 2020, Rich and Josh — now 10 and about to start fifth grade — returned to see for themselves.
“It’s gone. This is awesome. We have to text Daddy,” she said to Josh as she stared at the empty wood panel where the carving had been. “Thank God they did the right thing. I’m so happy.”
Rich’s husband, Chuck, is a graduate of Yale University, which renamed Calhoun College in 2017 after years of protests. Chuck was the reason she knew about Calhoun, she said, and he had advocated for Yale to change the name. “If you can change the name of a college, you can take down a quote,” she said.
Ambitious new Smithsonian initiative aims to help America deal with the history and legacy of racism
Greeting visitors at the museum’s entrance, Gruber said the Calhoun quote had been a topic of discussion for a couple of years. He remembered Rich’s emails, and said the museum appreciated hearing from her. During the shutdown, they decided it was time to act.
“There are plenty of other quotes and this is not the appropriate quote to have up,” he said. (They do not plan to replace it with another passage.)
The move is part of a Smithsonian-wide effort, he said, and he noted that it coincides with the first event in its multiyear initiative, “Our Shared Future: Reckoning with our Racial Past.” At the forum on race, wealth and wellness on Thursday, Smithsonian Secretary Bunch said museums need to look at their role in perpetuating racial stereotypes and to fix their mistakes.
Every Smithsonian museum and center is reviewing their practices and policies and working to be as inclusive and diverse as possible, Gruber said. Part of the review is looking at objects and wall labels, especially those that have been in place for many years.
“We’re telling inclusive stories, complex stories, and we want to make sure the text is appropriate,” Gruber said.
After confirming the success of their campaign, Lesley and Josh Rich wandered through the museum’s galleries and Josh climbed behind the wheel of the mail truck he remembered from his last visit. Friday’s outing was their first in a museum in a year and a half. It was good to be back.
The Smithsonian is searching for six new museum directors. Their work could reshape the institution for generations.