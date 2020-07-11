Other Smithsonian museums remain temporarily shuttered, with opening dates not yet announced.

“As a public entity, we thrive on serving our visitors and making our collections readily available to them, virtually and in person,” Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III said in a statement Monday. “However, the safety and well-being of our staff, visitors and volunteers come first and are paramount, so we are taking a deliberate, phased and cautious approach to reopening. Our goal is to be safe and measured in order to adjust and pivot as necessary.”

Beginning today, the Smithsonian will release 5,000 daily passes for the National Zoo and 1,500 for Udvar-Hazy. Visitors can reserve as many as six passes up to 30 days in advance by visiting si.edu/tickets or by calling 800-514-3849. Limited walk-up passes may be available after 1 p.m.