They said that exhibits at the Pergamon Museum, Alte Nationalgalerie, Neues Museum and other sites were affected. It wasn’t clear who might have been responsible.
Visible stains were left on Egyptian sarcophagi, on sculptures and 19th-century paintings, according to the report. Berlin police would say only that an investigation is ongoing, but wouldn’t comment on details of what happened. Officials at the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, which oversees the museums, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.