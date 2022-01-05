Attitudes about provenance have dramatically shifted in recent years, experts say. Until recently, a curator might welcome the provenance’s connection to the 1897 raid because it indicated that the work had not been recently trafficked. Other pieces in the Smithsonian’s collection can be tracked to mid-20th-century transactions with British dealers, who might have kept the names of the previous owners off the provenances because they didn’t want other dealers to know which families they came from in case they had more objects to sell.