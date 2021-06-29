Also named are Alberto Ibargüen, chief executive of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and former publisher of the Miami Herald; Henry R. Muñoz III, who served as chairman of the commission that reported to Congress in 2011 on the potential of the museum; José Luis Prado of Wind Point Partners and former president of Quaker Oats North America; and health care executive and physician J. Mario Molina, one of five siblings who donated $10 million to the Smithsonian for the Molina Family Latino Gallery, the precursor to the museum that is expected to open next spring in the National Museum of American History.