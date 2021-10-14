The painting, titled “Family Portrait,” is a stunner. Utter, her lover who was then in his mid-20s, is seen mostly in profile. Her son, who suffered from alcoholism, droops dejectedly in the foreground, and her mother looks in from behind, age scarring her face like water scours canyons. Valadon is the center of the grouping, her hand on her heart, her eyes directly addressing the viewer. The gesture with her right hand has the self-deprecating confidence of a someone who is almost terrified of her own abilities. She is the head of the family, the author of the image, a beautiful woman with a lover (and later husband) almost half her age. She has forged a family unlike almost any other family one might see in a painting from the 19th or 20th centuries.