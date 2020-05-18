I have no idea who painted it, and I have long lived with this paradox: the first work of art that ever pierced me emotionally is an unknown, an essential but mysterious stranger in my memory. I can’t fit it into any narrative of my childhood or education, the way I can remember, say, the first time I read Chekhov when I was 14 or heard the music of Mahler a few years later. I stared at this image for years, often when I was deeply unhappy, and it helped crystallize that unhappiness into a palpable longing. I didn’t want to visit that village, at least not as a tourist might. Rather, I wanted to return to it, so that I might round the little curve in the road, make my way past the old church and arrive at someplace warm and inviting, someplace that felt like home.

I remember the painting with great clarity as a visual object but have no access to it as a cultural object, as something that can be definitely labeled a “Renoir” or “Monet.” It was probably the work of one of those two painters, or perhaps Pissarro or Cézanne in his early years. It was almost certainly an image of one of the small towns outside Paris where painters of the late 19th century captured street scenes and village life, suburbs like Louveciennes, Argenteuil or Vetheuil, magnets to the Impressionists.

AD

AD

I’ve looked for the painting while visiting museums in Boston but have never found it. Museums generally produce posters of their most popular works, so it seems unlikely I remember a painting that was only on occasional display. I’ve also studied the online images offered by museums in Boston, and still no luck. Alfred Sisley’s “Early Snow at Louveciennes,” at the MFA, is strikingly similar to the painting I remember, but the style is quite different. The Sisley, made around 1870 or 1871, captures the mood of my painting — gloomy and cold — but in a much more subdued palette, with more abbreviated brushwork and an attenuated attention to detail. He also includes snow and human figures, neither of which appeared in my old poster.

Monet’s 1875 “Boulevard Saint-Denis, Argenteuil, in Winter,” also at the MFA, is closer to the right palette, with its muted purples and blues and its wonderful play of sunlight peaking through clouds. But it is also a winter scene and full of people — holding umbrellas at a sharp angle, as if in a wind that seems to buffet only humans, and not the trees. Certainly, I would have remembered those details.

I came to love this image, this mysterious, nameless village by a famous but nameless artist, long before I knew anything about art or criticism. I often wonder whether I would even pause for a second look if I were to discover it today, after having spent decades looking at and reading about paintings of this period. Over the years, I’ve realized that it may have been a rather generic painting. There are dozens, perhaps hundreds, of similar images, by the name-brand artists of the day and innumerable lesser figures.

A lonely road, at dusk, leading into a sleepy village is a cliche of the period, deployed to tweak basic emotional responses: the yearning for home, for simplicity apart from the city, for things that are old but sturdy. Even the bend in the road, which disappears into the village, was a cliche, designed to draw the eye into the painting and, in the process, suggest an analogous motion of desire. This painting did to the teenage me what the paintings of Thomas Kinkade still do to the many people who admire his work: It suggested that just past the curve of the placid, sun-dappled river, there was a happy place and that we might slip out of our sadness and find our way back to an ideal of home.

AD

AD

For a long time, I wanted to solve the mystery. As museums began to digitize their collections and the Internet made it possible to do armchair art sleuthing, I searched for my old poster. Initially, I assumed the painting was still in Boston, but it’s just as likely it was part of a temporary exhibition, borrowed from somewhere else. In fact, given that my family lived four hours from Boston, there’s a good chance it was part of some special Impressionism show that inspired us to make the journey.

So I expanded my search. When my mind was idle and I was thinking about the past, I would plug the likely names of artists and villages into the search box for museums around the world. Is there an Argenteuil in Amsterdam or a Pissarro in Pittsburgh that might be my fugitive town?

But always no luck. I began to wonder whether my memory was the problem; perhaps there were people in the image, and I somehow edited them out. Or maybe the autumn weather was my own invention, and I should be looking for a spring or summer scene? Could it have been a Barbizon school image and I remember the style and brush work incorrectly?

AD

AD

If you’ve read this far and you think you know which painting it is, then read just a little bit further. Over time, I lost interest in solving the mystery, and today, I don’t want to know the answer. It seems to me that the reason I remember this image with such clarity is perhaps connected to the fact that, as a boy, I didn’t really care who painted it, or what little village it depicts.

In Plato’s “Phaedrus,” there is a fable that has had a profound impact on the nature of Western civilization. It is the tale of King Thamus of Upper Egypt, who was offered gifts of learning, including writing, by the god Theuth. The king had various views of the different arts, but when it came to writing, he was profoundly skeptical: “If men learn this, it will implant forgetfulness in their souls; they will cease to exercise memory because they rely on that which is written, calling things to remembrance no longer from within themselves, but by means of external marks. What you have discovered is a recipe not for memory, but for reminder.”

I don’t believe writing makes our memories lazy, and the storehouse of memory would be greatly impoverished without writing. Plato’s fable has fed distrust of language and writing and a certain kind of anti-intellectualism, believing there is a mystical truth or authenticity just beyond the reach of the rational mind.

AD

AD

But I do think memory is one of those essential things that can’t be entirely captured by writing, or description, and thus can never be exchanged or communicated fully to another human being. Art seems to be an exception to this rule, giving us the illusion that we are experiencing someone else’s memory. That illusion has nothing to do with the particulars of any one town, or winding street, or season. And I think it might well be destroyed by the kind of information I would find in the wall text next to this work, wherever it happens to live.

I thought of this recently because my father died, and now my parents’ house must be cleaned out and their things divided up, given away or taken to the trash. Long after I stopped trying to figure out which French village sustained me as a boy, I now realize that there will surely be a few boxes of my old things in my parents’ garage. And there’s a chance that the old poster may be in one of those boxes.

I don’t honestly know what I would do with it, if it’s there. Unroll it and perhaps solve the mystery of its origin or just toss it in the bin?

AD

AD

I want desperately to see that old village once more, to trace its rooftops and query its details and reassure myself that it was painted on a November afternoon, just before sunset, with thick clouds in the air. But I want to see it as I was then, not as I am now. I want to see it with the eyes that needed it.