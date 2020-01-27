The decision to limit the Smithsonian’s involvement was made as part of a broader review of the institution’s programs, Bunch said.

“We are not turning our back on them,” he said, noting that the temporary exhibition “helps the V&A reap the benefits of a Smithsonian presence. Anything else we do will be on a case-by-case basis.”

In announcing changes to the partnership, Smithsonian officials also said the institution will join a leadership and cultural exchange program for young adults that has been part of the redevelopment effort. The Shared Training and Employment Program (STEP) is designed to “build skills and connections and kick-start careers in cultural organizations,” according to the Smithsonian.

“We will test it,” Bunch said.

When he became secretary of the Smithsonian in June, Bunch said he would review the London partnership. The initial plans for a museum were unveiled in early 2015 by acting secretary Albert Horvath. When David J. Skorton became secretary in 2015, he pulled the plug on a stand-alone building. After two years of negotiations, in 2018 Skorton signed the agreement that called for the Smithsonian to have a permanent presence at the V&A East.

Pulling back from a long-term partnership reflects the institution’s new priorities under Bunch, including expanding its digital presence, improving its educational programs and promoting diversity, said Steve Case, the new chairman of the board of regents.

“It was intriguing, and it was worthy of attention,” he said. “It is not the highest of our priorities.”

Tristram Hunt, director of the Victoria and Albert Museum, declined through a spokeswoman to comment on the new arrangement. But in a statement released by the Smithsonian, Hunt said that the V&A was pleased to “have Secretary Bunch’s endorsement of our vision” and that the “collaboration with the Smithsonian has created unique opportunities for both organizations.”

