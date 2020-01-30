Gallery owner Peder Enstrom told the Swedish news agency TT that the alarm went off after 4 a.m. and police arrived at the scene shortly after.
Each of the sculptures by Dali are worth between 200,000 to 500,000 kronor ($21,000 to $52,000) and measures up to 50 centimeters (20 inches) tall, Enstrom told TT.
The sculptures — including several of Dali’s famous melting watches on a tree — had been on display at the gallery for 10 days. The exhibition was to close Saturday. The statues came from Switzerland,
