Mutu has said that the first conversation all of us have is with our mother, when we are still in utero. (In dedicating a recent talk she gave at the Legion of Honor to her mother, she said: “She sculpted me.”) So the question, posed by speaker to listener, could be imagined as having to do with the passing on of wisdom from mother to daughter, or more broadly from one generation to the next. It could also, of course, be a question asked of any dominant culture by any oppressed, silenced or subjugated culture.