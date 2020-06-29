In March, it was brought back to the United States to be the centerpiece of a fascinating exhibition at the Smithsonian American Art Museum, “Alexander von Humboldt and the United States: Art, Nature, and Culture.” And then the novel coronavirus hit and the museum closed on March 14, six days before the Humboldt exhibition was scheduled to open.

“It was like watching a category-five hurricane approaching,” says Eleanor Jones Harvey, curator of the exhibition, of the frantic days as the virus was spreading and cancellations were rolling through cultural venues across the country. “We had three or four days’ notice, so we scrambled and got the installation complete, and we came back in later to get the labels and lighting finished.” The exhibition, she says, is “turnkey ready” for the public, whenever they are allowed in. Meanwhile, the mastodon, borrowed from a museum in Darmstadt, Germany, sits alone amid empty galleries, with the public largely unaware that one of the great icons of early American history is back on American soil.

Including a mastodon skeleton in an art museum exhibition may seem an odd choice. But when the bones were dug up from a farm in Upstate New York, they were thought to be those of a mammoth, an even larger animal, with higher shoulders and tusks more rounded than those of a mastodon. And the seeming discovery of a largely complete mammoth skeleton — an animal that rivaled the size of the African elephant — was an electrifying event for a nascent republic sensitive to its status and reputation, and desperately in need of affirming national symbols. Over the next few years, mammoth mania took hold, and it caught up artists, scientists and politicians, including Thomas Jefferson.

“I knew I wanted a mastodon skeleton, but I didn’t know about the one in Darmstadt,” says Harvey. Initially, she was looking for any suitable set of mastodon bones to illustrate one of the essential moments in the history of early American art and science, when the unearthed skeleton gave American naturalists an irrefutable riposte to a popular but scientifically unfounded theory: that everything in the new world was a smaller or more degenerate version of the natural world as found in Europe. Refuting that theory, propounded by the French scientist the Comte de Buffon, spurred observant Americans to action, including Jefferson, whose 1781 “Notes on Virginia” included an extended and vehement response to de Buffon’s condescension.

The mastodon that Harvey eventually found, in Darmstadt, wasn’t any old mastodon. Rather, it is the mastodon of 1801, the same one seen in Charles Willson Peale’s classic circa 1806-1808 painting “Exhumation of the Mastodon” and the prize possession of Peale’s museum in Philadelphia. A newspaper at the time proclaimed the discovery an “American miracle” when its bones were paraded through Philadelphia; it was declared “The 9th Wonder of the World.”

In 1804, it also helped forge a bond between Jefferson and a young German scientist, Alexander von Humboldt, which helped steer the course of American politics, science and art. That relationship, and the larger network of social contacts Humboldt forged during a six-week visit to the United States, is the subject of Harvey’s fascinating and wide-ranging exhibition.

Humboldt, a Prussian aristocrat born in 1769, is one of the few almost entirely admirable men of his age: a scientist, an explorer, a humanitarian and an environmentalist avant la lettre. In 1804, after a five-year journey through South and Central America, he made a brief detour to the United States, including a trip to Washington to meet Jefferson. In a letter begging an audience with the president, Humboldt mentioned that he knew a few things about mammoth bones. He admired Jefferson, had read his “Notes on Virginia” and supported the professed ideals of the young republic.

Jefferson returned Humboldt’s interest; they met several times and maintained a lifelong friendship, which survived despite Humboldt’s profound loathing for American slavery and the displacement and destruction of Native American cultures. And, as Harvey argues, Humboldt’s U.S. visit helped this country grope its way toward new cultural symbols. His enthusiasm for the American wilderness, and the contempt he shared (with Jefferson) for de Buffon’s unfounded theories, encouraged this country to embrace wilderness and landscape as enduring and inspiring national symbols. Humboldt, one of the greatest scientists of his age, gave Americans permission to think of wilderness not as a deficit — a lack of civilization — but as a positive, the very thing upon which the country could found its identity.

Harvey’s exhibition, which can be explored online and through a rich and beautifully produced catalogue, connects dots in masterful ways, linking art, science and politics. It explains some of the curious mysteries of early America and its art, including the strange disappearance of the mammoth from our iconography. It helps explain why one of our great early painters, Frederic Edwin Church, made two trips to South America in the 1850s, to paint a landscape remote from his own, despite having a no-less-spectacular continent as artistic fodder (he was following in Humboldt’s footsteps as a self-appointed acolyte). It puts Humboldt at the center of complex webs of scientific and artistic enterprise, including ethnographic research into Native American societies, the laying of the transatlantic telegraph cable and the founding of the Smithsonian.

“It is a wonder that Humboldt ever slept,” Harvey says. “He always seems to be scribbling, his correspondence was vast and you really do understand that this is a man whose mind never stops working.”

Humboldt’s visit to the United States was brief, especially given that he lived to be almost 90 years old. When he returned to Europe, he was the most celebrated scientist of his age, a man who gathered up and synthesized information from the corners of the world, all in service to an idea that went out of fashion before becoming, in recent decades, intriguing once again: a unified theory of the natural world. Humboldt’s book “Cosmos” was an international phenomenon, and an inspiration not just to Frederic Church and the artists of the Hudson River School, but to scientists, poets and writers including Thoreau, Emerson and Whitman.

The exhibition may not be on view at the moment, but the subject is vital to our times. In person, Humboldt was fascinating, dazzling and more than a little overbearing, but his philosophy, politically and scientifically, was based on a profound sense of modesty about man’s place in the world. Observation and science brought one closer to a larger sense of order, in which man was an integral part, not an overlord. Nothing observable in the natural world, including the interrelationship of men to each other, and men to women, could justify the hierarchies that played out so insidiously in his age, and ours. Man’s ability to profoundly alter his environment, Humboldt observed in South America, could be his own undoing.

Humboldt helped put science and nature at the center of one ideal of American identity. And then he all but disappeared from popular consciousness.

“It is really a perfect storm,” says Harvey, of the historical and cultural forces that eclipsed Humboldt’s reputation within a half century of his death in 1859. He was superseded in the many fields he helped pioneer by younger scientists, including Charles Darwin. The sciences became specialized, and his particular power of synthesis began to look a little old-fashioned or even amateur, more a writerly and romantic endeavor than hardcore science. The natural sciences gave way to an age of technology, and discoveries that could be put to pragmatic use in an increasingly industrial society. And anti-German sentiment was deeply woven into the late 19th and early 20th centuries in this country.

And yet Humboldt’s universality, and appeal, only increased. He was almost certainly homosexual — he never married, his emotional life was centered on close male friendships and he left his estate to a male servant decades younger than he was — which may have been integral to his intellectual outlook, his compassion for the oppressed and his outsider’s acute powers of observation. He also seems peculiarly adapted to our age of communication, with its fluidity, speed and networked powers of instantaneous connection.

The mammoth that helped start Humboldt’s conversation with Jefferson, a mammoth that was actually a mastodon, reminds us of how quickly cultural symbols and identity can be made and remade. And now that our culture is failing, its rot and toxicity clear to all the world in a way that would have made Humboldt blush to think of, there is at least this hope: that new symbols and identities can be forged, and that it may be in the natural world, and in the spirit of Humboldt, that we find them.

