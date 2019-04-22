

The expanded International Spy Museum opens May 12. (Dominique Muñoz for the International Spy Museum)

The International Spy Museum opens in its new digs at L’Enfant Plaza on May 12, but visitors can buy advance tickets now on the museum’s website, spymuseum.org.

The expanded museum is selling tickets for dates through August, with a $2 discount for adult visitors as an incentive to book online. Admission is $22.95 for adults ($25.95 in person), $17.95 for seniors and military ($19.95 in person) and $14.95 for children ages 7 to 12. Children younger than 7 will be admitted free.

Tickets are timed, with entry at 15-minute intervals from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Orders are limited to nine tickets per order (more than nine is considered a group, which has different rules and prices.) The museum will open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. until winter, when it will close earlier.

The museum shuttered its original Penn Quarter site in January to move to its new location at 700 L’Enfant Plaza SW, between the Mall and the Wharf. The new museum is almost double the size and features two floors of permanent exhibitions, a theater, classrooms and event spaces.