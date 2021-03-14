Best pop duo/group performance
“Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
Best traditional pop vocal album
“American Standard,” James Taylor
Best rock album
“The New Abnormal,” The Strokes
Best rock song
“Stay High,” Brittany HowardBest rock performance
“Shameika,” Fiona Apple
Best alternative album
“Fetch The Bolt Cutters,” Fiona Apple
Best country song
“Crowded Table,” The Highwomen
Best country solo performance
“When My Amy Prays,” Vince Gill
Best country duo/group performance
“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay & Justin BieberBest dance recording
“10%,” Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis
Best dance/electronic album
“Bubba,” KaytranadaBest contemporary instrumental album
“Live at the Royal Albert Hall,” Snarky Puppy
Best metal performance
“Bum-Rush,” Body Count
Best traditional R&B performance
“Anything For You,” Ledisi
Best new age album
“More Guitar Stories,” Jim “Kimo” West Best improvised jazz solo
“All Blues,” Chick Corea
Best jazz vocal album
“Secrets Are The Best Stories,” Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez
Best jazz instrumental album
“Trilogy 2,” Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
Best large jazz ensemble
“Data Lords,” Maria Schneider Orchestra
Best latin jazz album
“Four Questions,” Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Best gospel performance/song
“Movin’ On,” Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
Best contemporary Christian music performance/song
“There Was Jesus,” Zach Williams and Dolly Parton
Best gospel album
“Gospel According to PJ,” PJ Morton
Best contemporary Christian music album
“Jesus Is King,” Kanye West
Best roots gospel album
“Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album,” Fish Jubilee Singers
Best Latin rock or alternative album
“La Conquista Del Espacio,” Fito Paez
Best regional Mexican music album (including Tejano)
“Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1,” Natalia Lafourcade
Best tropical Latin album
“40,” Grupo Niche Best American roots performance
“I Remember Everything,” John Prine
Best American roots song
“I Remember Everything,” John Prine
Best Americana album
“World On The Ground,” Sarah Jarosz
Best bluegrass album
“Home,” Billy Strings
Best traditional blues album
“Rawer Than Raw,” Bobby Rush
Best contemporary blues album
“Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?”, Fantastic Negrito
Best folk album
“All The Good Times,” Gillian Welch and David Rawlings
Best regional roots music album
“Atmosphere,” New Orleans Nightcrawlers
Best reggae album
“Got To Be Tough,” Toots & The Maytals
Best global music album
“Twice As Tall,” Burna Boy
Best children’s music album
“All The Ladies,” Joanie Leeds
Best spoken word album (includes poetry, audio books & storytelling)
“Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry On Earth,” Rachel Maddow
Best comedy album
“Black Mitzvah,” Tiffany Haddish
Best musical theater album
“Jagged Little Pill,” origianal Broadway cast
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
“Jojo Rabbit”
Best score soundtrack for visual media
“Joker,” Hildur Guðnadóttir
Best song written for visual media
“No Time To Die,” Billie EilishBest instrumental composition
“Sputnik,” Maria Schneider
Best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella
“Donna Lee,” John Beasley
Best arrangement, instruments and vocals
“He Won’t Hold You,” Jacob Collier featuring Radsody
Best recording package
“Vols. 11 & 12,” Desert Sessions
Best boxed or special limited edition package
“Ode To Joy,” Wilco Best album notes
“Dead Man’s Pop,” The Replacements
Best historical album
“It’s Such A Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers,” Mister Rogers Best engineered album, non-classical
“Hyperspace,” Beck Producer of the year, non-classical
Andrew Watt
Best remixed recording
“Roses (Imanbek Remix),” Saint Jhn
Best engineered album, classical
“Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar’,” Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Producer of the year, classical
David Frost
Best orchestral performance
“Ives: Complete Symphonies,” Gustavo Dudamel
Best opera recording
“Gershwin: Porgy and Bess,” David Robertson, Eric Owens & Angel Blue
Best Choral Performance
“Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshua,” JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass & Adam Luebke
Best chamber music/small ensemble performance
“Contemporary Voices,” Pacifica Quartet
Best classical instrumental solo
“Theofanidis: Concerto For Viola And Chamber Orchestra,” Richard O’Neill
Best classical solo vocal album
“Smyth: The Prison,” Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton
Best classical compendium
“Thomas, M.T.: From The Diary Of Anne Frank & Meditations On Rilke,” Michael Tilson Thomas
Best contemporary classical composition
“Rouse: Symphony No. 5,” Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony Best music video
“Brown Skin Girl,” Beyoncé, Blue Icy & Wizkid
Best music film
“Linda Rondstadt: The Sound of My Voice,” Linda Ronstadt