

Best pop duo/group performance

“Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

Best traditional pop vocal album

“American Standard,” James Taylor



Best rock album

“The New Abnormal,” The Strokes

Best rock song

“Stay High,” Brittany HowardBest rock performance

“Shameika,” Fiona Apple

Best alternative album

“Fetch The Bolt Cutters,” Fiona Apple

AD



Best country song

“Crowded Table,” The Highwomen

Best country solo performance

“When My Amy Prays,” Vince Gill

Best country duo/group performance

AD

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay & Justin BieberBest dance recording

“10%,” Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis

Best dance/electronic album

“Bubba,” KaytranadaBest contemporary instrumental album

“Live at the Royal Albert Hall,” Snarky Puppy

Best metal performance

“Bum-Rush,” Body Count

Best traditional R&B performance

“Anything For You,” Ledisi

Best new age album

“More Guitar Stories,” Jim “Kimo” West Best improvised jazz solo

“All Blues,” Chick Corea

Best jazz vocal album

“Secrets Are The Best Stories,” Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez

Best jazz instrumental album

AD

“Trilogy 2,” Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

Best large jazz ensemble

“Data Lords,” Maria Schneider Orchestra

Best latin jazz album

“Four Questions,” Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Best gospel performance/song

“Movin’ On,” Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

Best contemporary Christian music performance/song

AD

“There Was Jesus,” Zach Williams and Dolly Parton

Best gospel album

“Gospel According to PJ,” PJ Morton

Best contemporary Christian music album

“Jesus Is King,” Kanye West

Best roots gospel album

“Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album,” Fish Jubilee Singers



Best Latin rock or alternative album

“La Conquista Del Espacio,” Fito Paez

Best regional Mexican music album (including Tejano)

AD

“Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1,” Natalia Lafourcade

Best tropical Latin album

“40,” Grupo Niche Best American roots performance

“I Remember Everything,” John Prine

Best American roots song

“I Remember Everything,” John Prine

Best Americana album

“World On The Ground,” Sarah Jarosz

Best bluegrass album

“Home,” Billy Strings

Best traditional blues album

“Rawer Than Raw,” Bobby Rush

Best contemporary blues album

“Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?”, Fantastic Negrito

Best folk album

AD

“All The Good Times,” Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

Best regional roots music album

“Atmosphere,” New Orleans Nightcrawlers

Best reggae album

“Got To Be Tough,” Toots & The Maytals

Best global music album

AD

“Twice As Tall,” Burna Boy

Best children’s music album

“All The Ladies,” Joanie Leeds

Best spoken word album (includes poetry, audio books & storytelling)

“Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry On Earth,” Rachel Maddow

Best comedy album

“Black Mitzvah,” Tiffany Haddish

Best musical theater album



“Jagged Little Pill,” origianal Broadway cast

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

“Jojo Rabbit”

Best score soundtrack for visual media

“Joker,” Hildur Guðnadóttir

Best song written for visual media

“No Time To Die,” Billie EilishBest instrumental composition

AD

“Sputnik,” Maria Schneider

Best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella

AD

“Donna Lee,” John Beasley

Best arrangement, instruments and vocals

“He Won’t Hold You,” Jacob Collier featuring Radsody

Best recording package

“Vols. 11 & 12,” Desert Sessions

Best boxed or special limited edition package

“Ode To Joy,” Wilco Best album notes

“Dead Man’s Pop,” The Replacements

Best historical album

“It’s Such A Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers,” Mister Rogers Best engineered album, non-classical

“Hyperspace,” Beck Producer of the year, non-classical

Andrew Watt

Best remixed recording

“Roses (Imanbek Remix),” Saint Jhn

Best engineered album, classical

“Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar’,” Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Producer of the year, classical



AD

David Frost

Best orchestral performance

AD

“Ives: Complete Symphonies,” Gustavo Dudamel

Best opera recording

“Gershwin: Porgy and Bess,” David Robertson, Eric Owens & Angel Blue

Best Choral Performance

“Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshua,” JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass & Adam Luebke

Best chamber music/small ensemble performance

“Contemporary Voices,” Pacifica Quartet

Best classical instrumental solo

“Theofanidis: Concerto For Viola And Chamber Orchestra,” Richard O’Neill

Best classical solo vocal album

“Smyth: The Prison,” Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton

Best classical compendium

“Thomas, M.T.: From The Diary Of Anne Frank & Meditations On Rilke,” Michael Tilson Thomas

Best contemporary classical composition

“Rouse: Symphony No. 5,” Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony Best music video

“Brown Skin Girl,” Beyoncé, Blue Icy & Wizkid

Best music film