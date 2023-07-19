4 concerts to catch in D.C. over the next several days

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

Project Pat Patrick Earl Houston was born just six months before hip-hop itself, and as both celebrate their 50th birthdays this year, it’s time to reflect on a past that continues to influence the present. As Project Pat, Houston is one of Southern hip-hop’s most crucial voices, with a trademark style that is often imitated but never duplicated. Full of ping-pong pronunciation and drawn-out vowels, Pat has animated his own classics (“Chickenhead,” “Don’t Save Her”), elevated those by his compatriots in Three 6 Mafia (“Sippin’ on Some Syrup”), and served as source material for today’s biggest stars (Drake, Cardi B, J. Cole and more). July 21 at 8 p.m. at the Howard Theatre, 620 T St. NW. thehowardtheatre.com. $40.

DJ Lag

One of the most potent and vital styles of dance music to emerge out of the global underground in recent years is gqom, a sound born in South Africa marked by rumbling bass and shifty drum patterns that don’t play by the four-on-the-floor rules of Western house and techno. DJ Lag is the self-described “king of gqom” and has been the genre’s biggest ambassador. After co-producing the supercharged “My Power” on Beyoncé’s “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack album, Lag returned last year with his debut album. “Meeting With the King” showcases the growth of his productions from skeletal club constructions to vocal-heavy dance floor destroyers. July 22 at 9 p.m. at the Owl Room, 2007 14th St. NW. theowlroom.com. $17-$20.

Montana of 300

Montana of 300 made his first mark in rap with “Ice Cream Truck,” bringing singsong simplicity to a tale of street violence that saw the Chicago talent compare himself to Nino from “New Jack City” and Al Pacino’s famous film gangsters. He’s used a similarly yin-and-yang approach in the years since. With an adaptable flow, Montana bounds between shouted threats and crooned entreaties, whether getting sexplicit over drill beats or delivering playful punchlines about dark subjects. The 34-year-old says his sixth album, 2022’s “Rap God,” is his last solo effort — one that closes with him positing that “maybe you’ll love me when I’m gone.” July 24 at 8 p.m. at Pie Shop, 1339 H St. NE. pieshopdc.com. $20.

Horsegirl

Guitarist-vocalists Penelope Lowenstein and Nora Cheng and drummer Gigi Reece came up through Chicago’s youth music programs and all-ages scene, coming together as Horsegirl when they were still in high school. The trio’s teenage exploration of bands like Sonic Youth served as an entry point to a wider world of indie rock, post-punk, shoegaze and beyond that informs their music but doesn’t limit it. Lowenstein and Cheng wrench Morse code riffs, ragged chords and pangs of noise out of their guitars, but their undeniable melodies, crosstalk vocals and oblique lyrics stand out most. Horsegirl quickly signed to indie rock stronghold Matador Records while still in high school, which the group announced with a youth-in-revolt flourish: “To the adults at the Yo La Tengo show who said we were too young to like good music (and made fun of Penelope for bringing her backpack): Kids are going to bring punk-rock back.” July 25 at 8 p.m. at DC9, 1940 Ninth St. NW. dc9.club. Sold out.

