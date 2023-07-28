Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

My husband does this little whistle-thing when we’re separated but within earshot — a quick three-note lasso of a tune that snares my attention at any volume. For a wordless melody, it brims with interpretive potential, capable of meaning anything from “Hey, I’m in the cereal aisle” to “You have 10 seconds to decide which socks you’re buying before I exit this store.”

Beyond whatever words it replaces, the whistle-thing contains deeper layers of meaning: It means that we’ve been together more than 15 years, that we’ve moved beyond words, that we’ve become music. The sound of it lights up a string of associations: recognition, trust, kindness, love. Typically, these all resolve into some sort of actionable obedience (i.e., I report to the cereal aisle; I select the socks).

I used to think of it as a form of (old-school) tweeting — a tiny signal we’d send on a frequency we keep all to ourselves. But I realize now that the whistle-thing is nothing less than my husband’s sonic identity.

If you don’t know what sonic identities are, sure you do.

Think of them as highly concentrated jingles. You hear one when you press the ignition button in your car. You hear one when Alexa does what you ask. You hear one when you turn on your TV or restart your laptop. You hear one when you successfully tap your phone to pay. (MasterCard’s percussive celebration of transactional acceptance makes spending money you don’t have sound like winning a prize.)

And since the smartphone era introduced us to the concept of a ringtone, more and more companies have been relying on these nano-melodies to ensure that their brand stays on your mind, and they are absolutely everywhere. Like bits of digital birdsong, they’re contrived and designed to create an ambient environment of naturalistic consumer comfort, full of reassuring reminders of fleeting satisfaction. They’re also meant to sweep up the shards of our shattered attention spans.

To do this, many of today’s sonic identities preserve the remains of jingles of yesteryear, like the vestigial wink of Justin Timberlake’s “I’m lovin’ it,” penned in 2003 as an extended jingle for McDonald’s and since distilled into five potent notes. Sparring insurance companies such as State Farm, Nationwide and Farmers have spent decades refining familiar jingles into ever sharper weapons of consumer protection.

Like my husband’s whistle, these sonic identities are capable of creating complex webs of association and attraction. Subconscious reaction to sound plays a huge part in how our brains decide whether to engage or avoid an experience. Studies have shown that not only do audio stimuli reach the brain nearly twice as fast as visual information, but our reaction time to audio is nearly 30 milliseconds faster.

These blips of time matter a lot in an increasingly audio-first world, where much of our information originates from podcasts and streaming services and every second counts. And brands are leaning hard into these saved milliseconds: A two-note “Hello!” like the one deployed by Cricket Wireless can make a young brand seem instantly familiar, while established four-note audio logos by the likes of AT&T and Intel now carry the cache of well-worn micro-anthems.

Streaming services including Hulu (a sharpening shimmer) and Netflix (a satisfying ta-DUM) have developed dramatic sonic identities that sound cinematically derived. Honda and T-Mobile use a similarly plinky E-to-C toward vastly different but equally earwormy effect, like identical twins with nothing in common.

It’s not just corporations and brands getting in on the sonic boom. Nonprofit organizations such as the Mellon Foundation — which “makes grants to support communities through the power of the arts and humanities” — have developed their own sonic identities, designed to conjure broad mission statements through a few carefully selected notes. In Mellon’s case, those notes are cribbed from 20th-century composer Florence Price.

Mellon’s sunshiny snippet references a few seconds of Price’s Symphony No. 1 in E minor, the first work by a Black woman composer to be performed by a major American orchestra, premiered by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in 1933.

“We wanted it to feel like there was a human mind operating underneath it,” says Vanessa Corrêa, Mellon’s chief communications officer. Working with designers at Pentagram, a U.K.-based firm with a rich portfolio of sound design projects, and securing permission from Price’s estate, a melody and several variations were adapted and adjusted for use in different contexts — “reverential,” “dynamic,” “empowering.”

Each aspect of the three-second melody — from its arrangement of traditional strings and electric guitar to the way it sounds like how the wiggly “M” Mellon logo looks — was custom engineered.

“The cadence of the melody, the way it ends on an up note, all of these things are very deliberate choices to feel optimistic and forward-looking,” Corrêa says.

It wouldn’t be the first time a composer’s work has been retrofitted to a brand’s core values. The public domain makes most classical music fair game for jingle mining. The first four notes of Beethoven’s Fifth — the original sonic identity — have been used to sell everything from sneakers to stain sticks. United Airlines has maintained a long-term relationship with George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.” Oh, and someone just sent me a clip of a clothes dryer that beeps out Schubert’s “Die Forelle” to announce the conclusion of a cycle.

Effortlessly memorable as this new wave of sonic identities may be, I find it hard to bond with them in the same way I’ve devoted an entire dusty shelf of my memory to the pointless storage of jingles.

It’s because of jingles that I will forever understand that everything’s better with Blue Bonnet on it, despite never having tasted the stuff. It’s because of jingles that I know my deodorant of choice three decades ago was manufactured byyyyyyy Mennen! It’s because of jingles that I still consider $5 a fair market price for a foot-long.

My memory hangs on to these obsolete melodies like screws and adapters cluttering a junk drawer: They’re magically delicious. The best part of waking up. Nobody doesn’t like them. Their long-term accumulation in my head is the natural yield of nostalgia and neglect.

In comparison, there’s something sinister about the contemporary descendants of the jingle — their buzzes and chirps assembling into a sudden swarm over public space.

The deep listener in me is unsettled by the growing chorus of ad bugs, those barely perceptible bits of consumer culture, absorbed through our ears like the audio equivalent of microplastics.

What are they actually doing to us? How do we tune them out? And — if my husband’s whistle is any indication — what if they work? (Oh, and where did I put my earplugs?)

