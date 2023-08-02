4 concerts to catch in D.C. over the next several days

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

Reyna Tropical Fabiola Reyna is the founder of She Shreds, a magazine turned media company committed to empowering women and gender-nonconforming guitarists that has helped to make the music world more inclusive and accessible. As the leader of Reyna Tropical, the guitarist-singer-songwriter-producer brings that same openhearted approach to the music of the tropical diaspora. Reyna Tropical began as a collaboration with Nectali “Sumohair” Diaz, who tragically died in July 2022, but Reyna has soldiered on as she continues to celebrate what the pair called “Queer Love & Afro-Mexico.” “Music is a way for us to continue to be in collaboration and conversation with our ancestors,” she has said. “He’s my ancestor now. He lives in my intuition.” Aug. 4 at 10 p.m. at Comet Ping Pong, 5037 Connecticut Ave. NW. cometpingpong.com. $15.

Hast du Feuer presents: A Year in Review

Hast du Feuer has been bringing the fire suggested by its moniker — which means “do you have a light?” in German — to D.C. nightclubs for a year now. To mark the occasion, the electronic dance music collective is throwing a birthday bash that spans three rooms, nine hours and 20 DJs. Out-of-town headliners include RP Boo, an originator of the frenetic style called footwork; Kush Jones, a DJ-producer born and raised in the Bronx with a freewheeling approach; and Chippy Nonstop, a multi-hyphenate and clubland icon. As with all Hast du Feuer shows, D.C. is heavily repped, with Beautiful Swimmers, Black Rave Culture and a live performance from rapper Wifigawd on the bill. Aug. 4 at 9 p.m. at 2122 24th Pl. NE. ra.co. $25-$40.

Sweeping Promises

Lira Mondal and Caufield Schnug, two veterans of Boston’s DIY scene, accidentally captured the moment when they teamed up as Sweeping Promises. Recorded before the pandemic but released in August 2020, the pair’s debut album, “Hunger for a Way Out” — which they created in a disused, concrete laboratory, recorded with a single microphone and mixed in mono — gave their lo-fi, girl-group-ready post-punk an immediacy and claustrophobia befitting lockdowns. The pair have since decamped to Lawrence, Kan., but kept their sound intact on “Good Living Is Coming for You,” an album with a title that can be read as a promise or a threat. Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. at Songbyrd, 540 Penn St. NE. songbyrddc.com. $18-$20.

B. Cool-Aid

For their third go-round as B. Cool-Aid, the duo of Los Angeles beat scene producer Ahwlee and iconoclastic vocalist Pink Siifu have imagined a Black utopia, providing a soundtrack for a stroll down what they call “the Blackest street ever.” “Leather Blvd.” is a Afrofuturistic locale, an album title and a state of mind in which Long Beach, Calif., native Ahwlee and Alabama-born, Cincinnati-raised, LA-based Siifu pay tribute to the entire spectrum of Blackness and Black music. Inspired by neo-soul and the Soulquarians collective, the pair are joined on the boulevard by singers, rappers, poets and comics over beats crafted from a sample pack recorded by DJ Harrison and his Butcher Brown bandmates. Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. at DC9, 1940 Ninth St NW. dc9.club. $20.