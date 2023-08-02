D.C. native Sa-Roc’s music is a reflection of past and future

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The title track of Sa-Roc’s 2020 album “The Sharecropper’s Daughter” begins with an introduction sung by R&B singer Ledisi, whose soulful voice asks, “Do you know who you are? Do you know where you been?” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Sa-Roc, a rapper who was born and raised in D.C. and now calls Atlanta home, answers with the righteousness that punctuates most of her verses: “Don’t you ever tell me to be calm / I’m the spawn of tobacco sharecroppers, prisoners of Virginia farms / Who worked their arms, backs and fingers to the gristle / While the landowners paid a pittance for all the heavy lifting done.”

This isn’t poetic license: Sa-Roc’s father grew up in the DMV but came from a family of sharecroppers, and when it was time to write and record her first album for underground hip-hop mainstay Rhymesayers Entertainment, Sa-Roc knew she couldn’t tell her own story without understanding her father’s first.

“We were in different generations, yet we had experienced some of the same things,” Sa-Roc says. “The parallels couldn’t be ignored.”

Some of those parallels were issues like racism and police violence that echoed from Sa-Roc’s father’s time to her own. Her father lived through Emmett Till’s murder; Sa-Roc lived through George Floyd’s murder in the run-up to the release of “The Sharecropper’s Daughter.” The album allowed Sa-Roc to excavate repressed trauma and discover knowledge of self.

“The purpose of this album, and the purpose of my music in general, is finding my voice, finding out who I was, who I am. And I have to dig through that to find the truth,” she says. “There’s so much beauty amidst the pain.”

For Sa-Roc, beauty can be found in the connections between the culture of hip-hop and continental Africa. As a rapper, she sees herself as a “modern-day griot” who serves as a storyteller and historian, fostering a conversation about social issues like generational trauma, mental health and self-care.

“This is a dialogue that we’re having, so it’s important for me, as an artist, to contribute to that dialogue,” she says.

A dialogue requires a sparring partner, and on “The Sharecropper’s Daughter,” Sa-Roc says she opted for an “iron sharpens iron” approach. That meant enlisting collaborators who have a similarly thoughtful, verbose approach, like Black Thought, Saul Williams and — on the album’s deluxe version — MF Doom, who died in 2020 at just 49 years old.

She cherishes the latter collaboration, “The Rebirth,” because of what MF Doom meant to hip-hop, and what his co-sign of her meant for her artistry. Perhaps emboldened by the rap legend’s presence on the track, Sa-Roc added her name to a lineage of famous figures.

“I’m the future, call me Isaac Asimov, rap Octavia,” she rapped. “Penning parables of prose, I might be hip-hop’s savior.”

Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. (doors open) at the Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. blackcatdc.com. $25-$30.