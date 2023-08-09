Things are ‘different now’ for British pop band the Clientele

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The Clientele is a guitar-bass-drums trio known for its pretty, pithy chamber-pop songs. But the British band’s new album, “I Am Not There Anymore,” opens with an eight-minute epic that includes multiple tempo shifts, string and horn flourishes, a female guest vocalist, and lyrics that sometimes slip into Spanish. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The sprawling song is the group’s way of “saying that things are different now,” explained singer-lyricist-guitarist Alasdair MacLean via an internet phone call from a truck stop somewhere between London and Manchester. “If you don’t like it, here’s your chance to get off the train.”

That ambitious opener, “Fables of the Silverlink,” is followed by a short piano piece written and performed by drummer Mark Keen. It’s one of four keyboard interludes on the album, devised “with no involvement from me whatsoever,” MacLean noted. “We just got him into a studio with a grand piano, sat him down there for a day, and that’s what he came out with.”

“It helped a lot with sequencing the record,” MacLean added. “To have those bits and pieces between the songs.”

Of the album’s 19 tracks, only 11 are songs. In addition to the brief instrumentals are three spoken-word pieces that mix MacLean’s words with literary images he’s collected from years of reading and are recited by indie-pop singer Jessica Griffin. “It occurred to me when we were making the record that I could just stick them all together,” MacLean said. “And get someone who has a nicer voice than me to read them.”

More expected Clientele fare such as “Blue Over Blue,” “Hey Siobhan” and “Claire’s Not Real” are lilting and melodious, albeit with occasional noisy touches. The first song, the album’s lead single, includes a computer-distorted three-note riff that roughly contrasts with MacLean’s delicate fingerpicked guitar.

In the somewhat mystifying “Blue Over Blue” music video, MacLean, Keen and bassist James Hornsey play their instruments while wearing suits of armor. “I don’t know what we were doing, to be honest,” MacLean said. “I’m still puzzled about it. And it was my idea as well. That’s the annoying thing.”

The Clientele have released eight albums and five EPs during a 23-year recording career that includes a 2010-2017 layoff. “I Am Not There Anymore” is just the group’s second album since restarting, and MacLean attributed its long gestation in large part to “laziness.”

“We’ve made a few records, and we’ve been around for a while, and there didn’t seem much point in making a record unless it has new ideas and the ideas are good. And in my experience, the best ideas come when you wait for them to come, rather than try and catch them. That can take months, or years, really. And in this case, it did.”

While MacLean’s latest songs were inspired in part by memories of his mother’s death, the album’s title alludes more to his absence than hers. “It refers to a general sense of disassociation. Feeling as if you’re in your body but somewhere else in your mind.” He paused. “I’ve felt that way all my life.”

That sensation aside, the Clientele has come to feel somewhat at home in the United States, where it developed a following long before it did in its homeland. “Up until recently, there weren’t any British audiences,” MacLean acknowledged. “We were a band that was celebrated in the States but flying under the radar in Britain. We’ve always been really, really grateful when we’ve come to America that we have an audience at all. That’s what’s kept us going, really.”

At the time of the interview, the Clientele had yet to begin its current tour, and MacLean chuckled when asked how the three-piece band would play its complicated new material live. “With great difficulty,” he replied. “We’re going to work that out. By the time we reach Washington, we should have at least a partial answer to that question.”

Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. at Songbyrd Music House, 540 Penn St. NE. songbyrddc.com. $25-$30.