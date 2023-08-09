Singer-songwriter Janna Jamison serves up introspection cut with humor

Listen 2 min Share

Janna Jamison makes music for people who view a trip to the therapist as an opportunity for stand-up comedy. “Humor helps me deal with being hurt,” says the 23-year-old singer-songwriter. “I feel like the songs always start in a perspective [of me] roasting the other person. … But by the end, it’s more of an analysis about me and my view of love.”

Jamison’s lyrics reopen painful wounds about being truly seen in relationships — or really at all — only to soothe them with a quick quip about sex or parental damage. Many of her songs induce an emotional whiplash that feels like release. As she puts it, “It’s me trying to fit, like, my entire philosophy of love into one song and also make it funny.”

In her 2022 song “Romanticize the S--- Out of You,” Jamison leads with the lyrics, “Don’t know why I’m so confused / When they loved me like I’m overused,” only to joke seconds later that her misfortune is “’cause I date men with daddy issues.” Jamison’s humor proves as raw and biting as her introspection.

Her most-streamed song, “White Guys That Play Jazz,” was crafted as parody — designed to help her fit in with an artist crew. While studying songwriting at Belmont University in Nashville, Jamison felt intimated by the musical clique made up of peers who had been performing with their families and uploading original music to DistroKid since high school. “I felt like if I wrote something that was funny and clever that I could sort of get into the clique, but it was never supposed to be my most-streamed song,” she said. The lampooning of men who proclaim their musical superiority while failing to recognize their lack of originality proved a universal experience.

Humor plays a large role in Jamison’s discography but doesn’t eclipse her work. Her melodies and storytelling chops were developed by the sounds she heard growing up listening to 2000s country music. This is felt most heavily in “You Never Do,” an ode to unrequited love. Its music video was filmed entirely with Jamison underwater.

“‘You Never Do’ is about somebody that I had been in love with since I was 11 and then finally that process of letting them go when I’m 21 and just really feeling like I was underwater the whole entire time,” she explained. Through a flooded amp and some lightheadedness, Jamison visually leaves the audience drowning — something that, typically, she just imparts lyrically.

Aug. 16 at 9 p.m. at Comet Ping Pong, 5037 Connecticut Ave. NW. cometpingpong.com. $15.