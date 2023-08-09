Kari Faux is ready to represent the South — and herself

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

After five years in Los Angeles, Kari Faux needed to go home. Sure, LA was good for meeting people and networking in the music business, but the rapper-singer never felt acknowledged or heard there. So when the pandemic hit, Faux moved back to Little Rock for a spell before landing in Houston: a bigger city but with the same Southern feeling, one that reminded her of her love of listening to and creating rap music.

“Being back in a city that’s a little slower, I had to really sit with myself and reflect,” she says. “I’m glad that I did.”

A year-long period of reflection resulted in Faux’s third album, “Real B*tches Don’t Die!,” an offering that is not only her most accomplished, but also her most Southern: slowed, throwed and woozy under the weight of humidity, full of truck-rattling, playalistic-Cadillac funk.

Faux’s return to the South led her to immerse herself in the music she listened to while growing up, from obvious touchstones like Outkast, UGK and Three 6 Mafia down to Dallas rapper Big Tuck, Paul Wall, and Chamillionaire’s Color Changin’ Click and Houston’s Swishahouse collective.

But after the loss, over a two-year span, of a close aunt, a cousin who was more like a sibling, and friend and fellow rapper Chynna Rogers, grief became the biggest influence on Faux’s art, especially since she hadn’t previously experienced that much loss or ongoing heartache. Instead of focusing on the inherent sadness, however, Faux turned grief inside out to honor those she lost who would want her to keep going and keep living.

“It’s more about finding pockets of joy through this weird life s--- and allowing yourself to grieve and feel sad,” she says, “but then also giving yourself the space to be joyous and not feel bad for finding joy in the world that feels pretty heavy a lot of the time.”

Throughout the album, Faux balances both grief and joy, along with life’s other hard and soft moments, making music for, as she raps, “gangster b----es that need forehead kisses.” And the album is Southern not just in origin and sound, but in spirit and purpose. On one of its most evocative songs, “White Caprice,” Faux begins with a prayer, heavy with reverb as a train whistle rings out, for “Black babies born below the Mason-Dixon.”

It’s been nearly 30 years since André 3000 took the stage at the Source Awards and told the world of hip-hop that “the South got something to say.” But despite Atlanta’s decade-long chart dominance and the enduring influence of the Memphis sound, Faux never felt that Southern rap — or her own Southern roots — were respected when she was in LA or New York. That changed when she came home and was able to remind herself about the breadth and depth of Southern rap music. She remembered the innovation, the provocation, the ability to soundtrack long rides and longer nights.

“I just wanted to pay homage to that and remember that there was never anything wrong with me because I, like, don’t speak proper English,” she says with a laugh. “There was never anything wrong with me because I have a twang in my voice. … [The album] is me speaking to my younger self: ‘Hey, there’s nothing wrong with you. You’re brilliant. You’re beautiful. You’re pioneering your own way through the music industry and how you want to show up.’” Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. at the Howard Theatre, 620 T St NW. thehowardtheatre.com. $20-$40.