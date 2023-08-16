DJ Ayesha Chugh stopped seeking perfection and unleashed her sound

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

After years of establishing herself as one of D.C.’s most in-demand DJs, Ayesha Chugh was burned out, and she did what plenty of the city’s denizens have done at one time or another: She headed up I-95 to restart in New York. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ayesha, who previously DJed as Ayes Cold before going by her first name, got a day job in the music industry and stepped away from the decks and toward music production. She doubled down, honing what she was trying to say musically and working to get more technically proficient. While there were frustrating moments, she couldn’t hold on to her music forever.

“I just got really fed up of waiting to be perfect to share my music,” Ayesha says. “They say perfection is the enemy of the good, and I said, ‘You know what, no one’s going to even notice it anyway; let me just put it out in the ether. Let me just build a body of work for myself.’”

Ayesha dropped her first EP, “Let’s Get Visceral,” just as pandemic lockdowns took hold, and she billed the collection of squelching groovers, inspired by club music traditions from across the globe, as “tactile tunes in a time of diminished physical contact.” Rather than collecting digital dust, the tunes caught the ear of DJs and labels in New York and helped her find her musical community, right as life in the city was particularly bleak.

“I leaned a lot more into making music at that point because I needed, out of necessity, to have a stable thing in my life,” she says. “I realized that music to me is a huge outlet. … Sometimes you don’t even realize how your surroundings are translating to what you’re creating.”

Since then, Ayesha has turned her surroundings into releases on Kindergarten Records, Scuffed Recordings and Fever AM and a residency at expansive Queens club Nowadays. Now DJing again regularly, she has returned to an art form that has helped her heal the disconnect of being a diasporic person living between cultures.

“DJing was my way of connecting with people beyond borders, my way of finding community that wasn’t dependent on where you come from, but more so on the mood you want to create, the sense of being able to shape your community and how you want to relate to people outside of the boundaries of traditional identity.”

She applies that same approach to her music production, bridging gaps with hybridized music that doesn’t contort itself to fit the standards of genres and subcultures.

“That, to me, feels like the most authentic way I can exist in this world as a creator, as a musician and as a person,” she says, “which is not trying to solve the disconnects, just trying to share them.”

Aug. 18 at 9 p.m. at the Owl Room, 2007 14th St. NW. theowlroomdc.com. $7.94.