3 concerts to catch in the D.C. area this week

Molly Parden
In the song “Algorithm,” released in June, Molly Parden sings, “I know that you talk to me through the algorithm / Said you’re not mad, but I don’t feel forgiven.” Parden, with her signature laid-back vocal delivery, sings from the intersection of modern heartbreak and online distraction. This matter-of-fact handling of agonizing feelings is kind of Parden’s thing. Most of the time, the indie folk singer-songwriter sounds like she’s floating above what she’s singing about. But she doesn’t feel detached from reality — instead, her bird’s-eye view allows her to bravely name harsh truths succinctly. On Parden’s 2020 EP “Rosemary,” many of the songs paint scenes of heartbreak and loss with blistering lyrics and tender vocals. On “Kitchen Table,” Parden sings about the mundane settings one’s broken heart spills onto: the bathroom floor, the driver’s seat, the titular kitchen table. “But suddenly today I was not able to keep it all together / I know I’ll soon be better without you,” her vulnerable voice sings. Subtle strumming tiptoes behind her, then drums and a more forceful guitar enter before she even finishes saying “you.” Her post-breakup wound still gaping, she acknowledges it’s for the best. The gift of tragic foresight. Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. at Songbyrd, 540 Penn St. NE. songbyrddc.com. $15-$18.
Local Natives
It’s been almost 14 years since LA-based Local Natives’ strong debut, “Gorilla Manor,” was released. It’s as self-assured as an album about young-adult angst can be. The song “Who Knows Who Cares” features exhilaratingly frenetic drums and gorgeous, delicate strings. All this exciting instrumentation is brought together by impassioned vocals from Taylor Rice and Kelcey Ayer. “The current has us now, it’s okay / Take into account that it’s all about to change,” they sing, about how intense but temporary everything feels when you’re young. It all did change for Local Natives; the band became a genre leader of indie rock. Its 2023 album, “Time Will Wait for No One,” is aptly named, the band no longer trudging through young adulthood trying to figure out what’s going to happen next. Instead, it is firmly planted in adulthood and contemplating new realities. “Featherweight” features a haunting and melodic chorus about resilience through time. “I know the guard under your skin / But when the lights came up, you were still dancing.” Aug. 24 and 25, doors open at 7 p.m., at 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. 930.com. $39.50 (Aug. 25 sold out).