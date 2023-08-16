The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
3 concerts to catch in the D.C. area this week

August 16, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. EDT
Kandace Springs. (Robby Klein)
Kandace Springs

Kandace Springs’s voice is undeniable. It’s one of those generational voices; from the first note, you know it’s special. And she doesn’t confine her velvety, soulful vocals to one musical genre. Instead, Springs boldly leaps from one to another as her voice stretches seamlessly wherever it ends up and shines. After her debut self-titled EP featured a more mainstream R&B sound, on her 2016 album “Soul Eyes,” Springs made a left turn into jazz. On the song “Too Good to Last,” a wistful piano and later a soaring trumpet by Terence Blanchard surround her voice like a warm hug. “Wish the truth could lie / I didn’t want to feel it,” Springs sings, her voice floating at the end of each line. She makes another unexpected turn with her 2018 project “Indigo,” this time gliding into a more poppy, dance-based soundscape. Right from the rhythmic opener “Don’t Need the Real Thing,” Springs sounds like she’s been making this kind of music the whole time — her voice right at home again. Her latest project, “The Women Who Raised Me” (2020), is a cover album of some of the biggest jazz songs ever. She masterfully recasts songs famously sung by titans permanently etched in history: Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone, Roberta Flack. What will she do next? Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Birchmere, 3701 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria. birchmere.com. $39.50.

Molly Parden

In the song “Algorithm,” released in June, Molly Parden sings, “I know that you talk to me through the algorithm / Said you’re not mad, but I don’t feel forgiven.” Parden, with her signature laid-back vocal delivery, sings from the intersection of modern heartbreak and online distraction. This matter-of-fact handling of agonizing feelings is kind of Parden’s thing. Most of the time, the indie folk singer-songwriter sounds like she’s floating above what she’s singing about. But she doesn’t feel detached from reality — instead, her bird’s-eye view allows her to bravely name harsh truths succinctly. On Parden’s 2020 EP “Rosemary,” many of the songs paint scenes of heartbreak and loss with blistering lyrics and tender vocals. On “Kitchen Table,” Parden sings about the mundane settings one’s broken heart spills onto: the bathroom floor, the driver’s seat, the titular kitchen table. “But suddenly today I was not able to keep it all together / I know I’ll soon be better without you,” her vulnerable voice sings. Subtle strumming tiptoes behind her, then drums and a more forceful guitar enter before she even finishes saying “you.” Her post-breakup wound still gaping, she acknowledges it’s for the best. The gift of tragic foresight. Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. at Songbyrd, 540 Penn St. NE. songbyrddc.com. $15-$18.

Local Natives

It’s been almost 14 years since LA-based Local Natives’ strong debut, “Gorilla Manor,” was released. It’s as self-assured as an album about young-adult angst can be. The song “Who Knows Who Cares” features exhilaratingly frenetic drums and gorgeous, delicate strings. All this exciting instrumentation is brought together by impassioned vocals from Taylor Rice and Kelcey Ayer. “The current has us now, it’s okay / Take into account that it’s all about to change,” they sing, about how intense but temporary everything feels when you’re young. It all did change for Local Natives; the band became a genre leader of indie rock. Its 2023 album, “Time Will Wait for No One,” is aptly named, the band no longer trudging through young adulthood trying to figure out what’s going to happen next. Instead, it is firmly planted in adulthood and contemplating new realities. “Featherweight” features a haunting and melodic chorus about resilience through time. “I know the guard under your skin / But when the lights came up, you were still dancing.” Aug. 24 and 25, doors open at 7 p.m., at 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. 930.com. $39.50 (Aug. 25 sold out).

