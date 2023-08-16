3 concerts to catch in the D.C. area this week

Kandace Springs’s voice is undeniable. It’s one of those generational voices; from the first note, you know it’s special. And she doesn’t confine her velvety, soulful vocals to one musical genre. Instead, Springs boldly leaps from one to another as her voice stretches seamlessly wherever it ends up and shines. After her debut self-titled EP featured a more mainstream R&B sound, on her 2016 album “Soul Eyes,” Springs made a left turn into jazz. On the song “Too Good to Last,” a wistful piano and later a soaring trumpet by Terence Blanchard surround her voice like a warm hug. “Wish the truth could lie / I didn’t want to feel it,” Springs sings, her voice floating at the end of each line. She makes another unexpected turn with her 2018 project “Indigo,” this time gliding into a more poppy, dance-based soundscape. Right from the rhythmic opener “Don’t Need the Real Thing,” Springs sounds like she’s been making this kind of music the whole time — her voice right at home again. Her latest project, “The Women Who Raised Me” (2020), is a cover album of some of the biggest jazz songs ever. She masterfully recasts songs famously sung by titans permanently etched in history: Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone, Roberta Flack. What will she do next? Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Birchmere, 3701 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria. birchmere.com. $39.50.